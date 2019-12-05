The Half Moon Bay Library was acknowledged with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification with a plaque unveiling ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Several features including solar power cells, natural ventilation, and in-floor hydronic heating assist in lowering the building’s utility bill as well as make the space environmentally friendly. Speakers at the event included Mayor Harvey Rarback, Supervisor Don Horsley and architect Chris Noll.
Lots of money gets a nice place Of course, if you just want to check out a book or two, lots of money gets way too much space
Here is the report card for the plaque that cost us 50 grand: -- https://halfmoonbay.nextrequest.com/documents/2108291/download
Notice that over a quarter of the points earned relate to the fact the library is located where it already was. The investment in Solar Power will pay for itself in a decade or two. Nothing wrong with that. Good government in my opinion. /but 50 grand for a plaque conferring bragging rights seems vain.
