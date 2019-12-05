  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

The Half Moon Bay Library was acknowledged with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification with a plaque unveiling ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. Several features including solar power cells, natural ventilation, and in-floor hydronic heating assist in lowering the building’s utility bill as well as make the space environmentally friendly. Speakers at the event included Mayor Harvey Rarback, Supervisor Don Horsley and architect Chris Noll.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments