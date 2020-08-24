Superintendent Amy Wooliever announced Monday that all classes for La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District students are canceled for the remainder of the week due to evacuation orders for most of the South Coast.
Early last week, as the CZU August Lightning Complex fire tore through the Santa Cruz mountains, the communities of Loma Mar, La Honda and Pescadero were ordered to evacuate. Thursday and Friday, remote school for the South Coast district was out of session as families relocated.
Wooliever said she gathered LHPUSD staff on Friday to determine if teachers were able to get online and to better understand their status in the middle of the crisis. Monday morning, staff met with students to do the same, and made the call midday to cancel the rest of the week. Wooliever said attendance was fairly high at Monday’s meeting, but connectivity and access issues persisted.
With students, teachers and staff scattered among hotels and staying with family outside of the area after being forced to evacuate — some with just moments’ notice — many don’t have the school materials they need to complete remote learning, Wooliever said. And the trauma, stress and confusion of the evacuation doesn’t make for productive learning.
“It just didn't seem very conducive to learning,” Wooliever said. “There is lots of anxiety. It’s better to just wait until people are more settled and resume at that point.”
LHPUSD had just begun the school year Aug. 14 and was set to complete its first week of “induction,” introducing students and teachers to the technology and resources they’d need to have a successful remote learning experience. Because remote instruction had yet to begin, Wooliever said the plan is to “restart” the school year on Monday, Aug. 31.
At Cabrillo Unified School District, north of evacuation zones, remote learning continues. But Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said he’s working with the student services department to connect with CUSD students and staff who live on the South Coast to make sure they are safe and to understand any needs they may have.
On Aug. 19, Half Moon Bay High School became the evacuation center for South Coast residents. McPhetridge said he worked with the San Mateo County Human Services Agency and the city of Half Moon Bay to honor the district’s agreement with the American Red Cross to activate in case of an emergency. Although the high school gym isn’t currently being used to house displaced residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus is an important check-in point for families to get connected with aid.
“That’s just one of the things we do as school districts during a crisis, is we open up,” McPhetridge said
Evacuations aren’t the only thing the two districts have had to face this week: McPhetridge said Hatch Elementary School lost power briefly and on Monday, videoconferencing platform Zoom reported major outages.
“It’s like juggling balls and spinning plates,” McPhetridge said.
Wooliever said she feels fortunate that most of the South Coast has escaped the blazes so far as compared to districts in the Santa Cruz area.
“We’re just keeping everything crossed,” Wooliever said.
