The Bay Area has been spared so far this wildfire season, but state officials are eyeing long-term goals to help residents deal with natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.
That was just one of the themes presented last week during state Sen. Josh Becker's virtual town hall, which gave an overview of fire and flood insurance issues created by recent calamities. His “Fire and Flood Insurance in the Time of Climate Change” discussion included California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Edie Lohmann, a National Flood Insurance Program specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Becca Joyner, the program and outreach manager for California FireSafe Council.
Becker outlined just how much money is being spent at the state level to keep down fire damage. This year, California’s budget provided $800 million over three years from the General Fund for improving landscapes and wildfire resilience. The state is also planning to spend $400 million on coastal protection projects this fiscal year. Becker noted that Burlingame is one of the latest cities using flood-safe design and sea level rise preparedness for new development.
“While we recognize we can’t stop every fire and flood, we can take steps to hopefully prevent many of them and minimize the potential damage to lives,” he said.
Lara said he’s met with first responders and homeowners in 39 counties since he took office in 2019. He said one of his top priorities was to help homeowners be proactive to prevent property damage from natural disasters.
“Being safer from wildfires can help you have insurance that you can afford,” Lara said. “I know that’s an issue many people are going through across the state.”
Lara outlined a new framework built with other state agencies called Safer From Wildfires that allowed residents to get fire insurance discounts if they meet certain defensible space and home hardening criteria. Lara’s office submitted legislation last month that would require all of the state’s insurance companies to make these fire discounts available to all home and business owners.
Lohmann said the federal government is anticipating the frequency and severity of flooding to increase. Even though most of the country’s western states are in a prolonged drought, the flood risk is enhanced during dry spells because rain falling on parched earth doesn’t saturate the ground and increases the risk of flash floods. People can check their flood risk according to the federal government online at msc.fema.gov. To learn more about the National Flood Insurance Program, visit floodsmart.gov.
Joyner of the FireSafe Council recommended starting a local council and
contacting regional coordinators. She gave an overview of the importance of defensible space and how to organize the effort from hardening the exterior walls around a house to the edge of the property.
