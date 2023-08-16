The corruption alleged to have swirled around the San Mateo Community College District under former Chancellor Ron Galatolo continues to affect plans for the future of the district. Earlier this year the district announced that it filed suit against five architecture and construction companies that received contracts for projects at the district’s three campuses while Galatolo was chancellor. Now one of those firms has filed a claim as a precursor to taking legal action.
The complaint by the architectural firm Allana, Buick and Bers accuses college trustee Richard Holober and SMCCD employees of making false allegations about the company’s relationship to Galatolo that have resulted in significant damage to the company’s reputation and business.
The form filed by Karim Allana, chief executive of the firm, asks for $32.75 million to compensate for the harm done by the statements made by Holober and others. Filing a claim form is a legally required precursor to suing a government agency such as the college district.
“The district attorney investigated Mr. Galatolo and Allana, Buick and Bers and the other contractors for over three years and found no such evidence to support pay to play or corruption,” Allana writes.
Galatolo was charged with 21 felonies including two counts of unauthorized use of public funds, six counts of having financial interest in contracts he awarded in his official capacity and nine counts of perjury. Galatolo maintains his innocence.
Allana’s statement suggests that “Holober was also motivated to harm ABB’s business relationships and reputation because he perceived ABB had an alleged friendly relationship with Holober’s political opponent and former SMCCD Chancellor Ron Galatolo.”
Holober is the only current member of the college board of trustees who in 2019 voted in favor of creating a new role of chancellor emeritus and offering Galatolo a contract to take the position at a salary of roughly $39,000 per month. The other four board members were elected or appointed in 2020 or later.
At the time the emeritus contract was approved, members of the public raised concerns about the lucrative salary and the circumstances leading to Galatolo’s resignation as chancellor.
The law firm of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy is representing the college district in its civil suit against ABB and four other firms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.