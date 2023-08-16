The corruption alleged to have swirled around the San Mateo Community College District under former Chancellor Ron Galatolo continues to affect plans for the future of the district. Earlier this year the district announced that it filed suit against five architecture and construction companies that received contracts for projects at the district’s three campuses while Galatolo was chancellor. Now one of those firms has filed a claim as a precursor to taking legal action.

The complaint by the architectural firm Allana, Buick and Bers accuses college trustee Richard Holober and SMCCD employees of making false allegations about the company’s relationship to Galatolo that have resulted in significant damage to the company’s reputation and business.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories