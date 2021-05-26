After a successful year leading a learning pod, Lazy H Ranch will turn its temporary classroom into an accredited private school starting this fall.
The school, called Little H Elementary will be limited to just 16 students initially and will serve kids in kindergarten through fourth grade for a full day of learning at its open air barn-turned-classroom just south of Half Moon Bay.
Owner Emma Hofmann said after schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she created an in-person pod, which was supposed to be just for the fall while campuses were closed. But temporary turned into more permanent as schools stayed closed the majority of last year. Without a single COVID-19 case reported at the farm, Hofmann decided to file with the state to become a private school.
She said what motivated her to open the school was hearing from the families that couldn’t successfully teach their kids from home during remote learning. Plus, with the opening status of public schools next fall still hanging in the balance, some parents are making the permanent switch to private options.
“The biggest thing that we feel that we can offer is really the small classroom setting and the ability to have that individualized attention,” Hofmann said.
This year’s class, which is set to graduate this week, was made up of students from across the elementary age range. Teacher Chris Voisard said teaching them all takes some creativity and flexibility, but offers chances for young students to be leaders alongside their peers. Hofmann said the school will follow the California core curriculum and standards with an emphasis on project-based learning. Monthly tuition will be $1,600.
With a classroom that’s mostly outdoors and integrates caring for farm animals, hiking and other outdoor skills, the school’s philosophy centers on hands-on do-it-yourself projects to instill a love of learning in Coastside students, Hofmann said. The mornings will be dedicated to classroom learning followed by afternoon activities like horseback riding. The students said their favorite part about the school is riding horses, playing hide-and-seek and spending time with animals. To Hofmann, every activity, from students cooking their own meals to caring for chickens and building their own water slides, is a learning opportunity.
The school is currently accepting new students and scheduling tours for prospective families. More information is available at www.littlehelementary.com.
