UPDATED 11 a.m.: A lawsuit filed to enforce the California Voters Rights Act and force the Montara Water and Sanitary District to move to by-district voting has been settled, according to plaintiff's attorney Marguerite Melo. She said on Thursday that a settlement was mailed to the San Mateo County Superior Court at the same time the lawsuit was filed electronically on Wednesday.
The suit is part of series of such requests that has swept through Coastside agencies in recent years. No other such request here has ended in suit.
The complaint filed on Wednesday lists former San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan as plaintiff and MWSD as defendants. A year ago, MWSD received a letter from her attorneys requesting it voluntarily make the change.
The suit suggests the water district is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. The act seeks to remedy traditional inequities inherent in at-large voting systems that tend to favor entrenched candidates over minority populations. That’s because minority candidates, who might do well in smaller districts with common interests, can find it hard to get traction in large areas.
Other Coastside boards have faced similar demands in recent years and all have agreed to make the change. The countywide Harbor District moved to by-district elections in 2018 following a demand letter from the Law Offices of Melo and Sarsfield in Visalia. The same law firm is acting as counsel for Brennan in the current request.
In 2018, a majority of Harbor Commissioners initially resisted a move to by-district voting, but Brennan argued for the change.
The same attorneys have sent similar letters to the Coastside Fire Protection District and the San Mateo County Office of Education.
Melo said it's not unusual for agencies to wait for suits to be filed before agreeing to move to district voting. Brennan characterized the court action as "a friendly lawsuit."
“It was a cooperative lawsuit," Melo said. "Through negotiations we were able to settle the lawsuit before it was even filed. They felt more comfortable having court supervision in this whole thing."
(2) comments
Oxymoron!
“It was a cooperative lawsuit,"
Someone actually wrote that. Amazing.
