A former elected official on the coast last week sued to force Montara Water and Sanitary District to ditch its traditional at-large elections in favor of polling by district. That suit, filed in San Mateo County Superior Court, was settled before the digital ink was dry.
The suit is part of a series of such requests that swept through Coastside agencies in recent years. More often than not, California municipalities and special districts have chosen to acquiesce to an attorney’s demand letter requesting that they follow the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 and switch to district voting.
The complaint filed on Feb. 23 lists former San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan as plaintiff and MWSD as defendant. A year ago, MWSD received a letter from attorneys requesting it voluntarily make the change. The district hadn’t announced it would do so until the suit was filed.
The suit suggests the water district is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. The act seeks to remedy traditional inequities inherent in at-large voting systems that tend to favor entrenched candidates over minority populations. That’s because minority candidates, who might do well in smaller districts with common interests, can find it hard to get traction in large areas.
Other Coastside boards have faced similar demands in recent years and all have agreed to make the change. The countywide Harbor District moved to by-district elections in 2018 following a demand letter from the Law Offices of Melo and Sarsfield in Visalia. The same law firm sent a demand letter to the Coastside Fire Protection District and is acting as counsel for Brennan in the current request.
Marguerite Melo, a principal with the law firm, said the suit was settled by mutual agreement even as it was filed.
“It was a cooperative lawsuit,” she said. “Through negotiations we were able to settle the lawsuit before it was even filed. They felt more comfortable having court supervision in this whole thing. This is not unusual in these CVRA lawsuits.”
The settlement was mailed and not initially part of the court filing in the case. However, a copy of the agreement provided by Melo shows that the district has agreed to switch to by-district voting no later than Dec. 31, 2023, in exchange for dropping the suit. The settlement requires public hearings to set the new district boundaries. The first election affected by the change will be November 2024.
The district also agreed to pay the plaintiff’s attorney $8,000 to settle legal fees. The agreement is signed by Brennan and MWSD board President Scott Boyd.
Brennan said on Thursday that she wasn’t aware the matter had been filed as a lawsuit until asked about it. She said she was motivated by addressing inequities at the polls, but didn’t act until learning that MWSD failed to provide water quality reports to people in Pillar Ridge.
“I was just incensed by it,” she said. “That was what triggered it.”
