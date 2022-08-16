A relatively new resource for people suffering a mental health crisis got a boost from a Peninsula icon last week.
At a press conference on Aug. 10, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said, “988. That should be emblazoned in everyone’s memory like 911.”
Since July 16, Americans who call or text 988 are automatically connected to the 24/7 suicide and crisis hotline. Chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Elected officials and San Mateo County’s hotline staff expressed optimism for this life-saving step toward a better mental health care system at the press conference.
Speier was joined by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, a co-author of the state Assembly bill that will expand support for call centers and mental health resources, San Mateo County elected officials, and staff from StarVista, the nonprofit on the receiving end of 988 calls made in San Mateo County. They discussed the necessity for this resource as mental health crises and suicide have devastated families nationwide.
“When you call 988, know that our extensively trained counselors strive to approach each call with empathy, understanding and heart, because that is what we all deserve,” said StarVista hotline Program Manager Taylor Coutts.
At all hours of the day, 20 of StarVista’s trained counselors are on the line to assist in both English and Spanish. StarVista hopes to expand language services to include Tagalog soon. The nonprofit has operated a hotline serving San Mateo County since 1966 and is one of 13 organizations answering 988 calls in California. StarVista also operates mobile crisis response teams, online and text teen crisis support and community and school outreach.
StarVista received 1,698 calls in July, a 34 percent increase from the previous month.
“This consisted of many new first-time callers, friends and family calling to inquire about support and resources for loved ones in their lives, and many people calling to test the lines and practice calling in as a preventative measure,” wrote Coutts in an email to the Review.
Federal legislation passed in 2020 established 988 as a national crisis number and the Biden administration increased funding for the hotline from $24 million to $432 million this year.
States, however, are responsible for creating the infrastructure for the hotlines. Thirteen have passed legislation to do so. If California passes AB 988, which Mullin says is likely, it will be the 14th.
Suicide rates in the United States have increased 30 percent since 2000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the second-leading cause of death for American children ages 10 to 14. In 2020, 82 people in San Mateo County died by suicide, according to the coroner’s report.
“988 is not just a more user-friendly crisis line but a huge step towards a much-needed transformation in how our state and our country responds to acute mental health issues,” said Mullin. “This is really about moving from a law enforcement response to a comprehensive health care response.”
Champions of the call center approach hope 988 provides an alternative to 911 for many crises. A Washington Post investigation revealed at least 178 cases from 2019-2021 in which 911 calls ended with law enforcement officers shooting people in mental health crises.
One of those shootings was in Half Moon Bay. In 2020, 56-year-old Sandra Harmon was shot and killed by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy. Harmon had a history of mental illness that had worsened due to COVID lockdowns, her family said.
In 2014, a similar story unfolded: 18-year-old Yanira Serrano, who appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis, was shot by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy who responded to a call by her family member for help.
Those behind this lifeline hope it ends tragedies by connecting people in mental distress with counselors and mobile response teams trained in de-escalation and mental health support instead of law enforcement. At the moment, calls to 911 are not forwarded to mental health counselors at StarVista, though Coutts said they hope to coordinate triaging in the future.
