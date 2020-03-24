The Coastside has no shortage of groups related to emergency preparedness. However, the Latino community is often left out of the conversation largely because of a language barrier. As emergencies such as the planned PG&E shut-offs, and now a pandemic, impact the Coastside, Spanish-speaking residents on the Coastside are advocating for training that fits their needs.
A grassroots program called Listos is aimed at providing the Latino community with skills to prepare for disasters and information about how to become self-reliant.
Vicente Lara, a program director for Puente de la Costa Sur in Pescadero, recently finished teaching about 18 people in the Listos curriculum.
Listos is similar to the Community Emergency Response Training, which is a nationwide program taught in local jurisdictions with training made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Listos requires fewer classroom hours, and the program is specifically tailored to meet the needs of the Latino community.
“They learn how to have an emergency plan in place, how to use a fire extinguisher and what supplies to have in an emergency backpack,” Lara said.
It’s an eight-hour course split into two or four sessions and focuses more on personal preparedness skills rather than assisting in a large-scale disaster.
Lara said the biggest barrier to teaching the Spanish-speaking community emergency preparedness is language. Puente worked in partnership with the La Honda Fire Brigade which secured a grant to teach the first Listos class in Pescadero.
The class was offered to several of the participants who attend the La Sala program. CERT training is not currently offered in Spanish, but that is something Lara hopes is made available soon for the community.
“In terms of communicating effectively, it’s an ongoing challenge,” Lara said. “We are trying to strengthen our communication between first responders and Puente so we can provide the most accurate information possible.”
Joaquin Jimenez, a Half Moon Bay resident and farmworker liaison for Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, also said he hopes CERT training becomes available in Spanish. Additionally, he said that ALAS is working with the city of Half Moon Bay to potentially build a storage facility for food and water in case of an emergency.
Jimenez said he thinks the Latino community is not overly concerned about COVID-19.
“We are taking our precautions, of course,” he said. “But there are other things going on in the world we have forgotten about, like what is happening at the Mexico border.”
He said information about the coronavirus is shared through text messages and social media and that people are more worried about what this means for small businesses and workers rather than personal safety and health.
“We, as the Latino community, have to deal with immigration, evictions … this is just one more thing to add to our plate,” he said.
