Colby Barr, co-founder of the Verve Coffee Roasters, has made a 153-acre parcel adjacent to the entrance to Big Basin Redwoods State Park available for purchase by the Sempervirens Fund land trust.
The organization must raise $2.86 million by the end of January to complete the purchase before Barr makes it available to other potential buyers. At press time the fund remained $370,000 shy of the goal and continues to publicize its effort to preserve a vital element of the wildlife system. Matching funds are being offered to help boost new donations.
Sempervirens raised more than $2 million in an initial private campaign, including a contribution of $500,000 from the Lipman Family Foundation. The fundraising target includes funds for stewardship of the land after the purchase.
The property at stake, known as “the Gateway to Big Basin,” straddles Highway 236 and includes portions of the Boulder Creek watershed feeding the San Lorenzo River. The area was clear cut in the early 20th century and then littered with debris, but it is now home to a second-growth forest of Douglas fir and redwood trees and provides significant wildlife habitat.
The importance of the property became more apparent after the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in 2020 burned 97 percent of Big Basin State Park, dramatically affecting the ecosystem. Douglas firs are more susceptible to burn than redwoods, and Sempervirens believes the healthy trees in the Gateway can contribute to a seed bank to help other parts of the park recover now and in the future.
The California State Parks Department has launched a public process of reimaging the park following the fire. On Jan. 20 the department hosted a virtual discussion “Returning with Resilience: Planning for Big Basin’s Future.” A recording of that program and other information about the park will appear on a website dedicated to the reimaging Big Basin project. One vision for the future includes a scenic entrance through the Gateway property.
