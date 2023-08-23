The Coastside Land Trust issued an appeal for donations recently to support its effort to acquire 28 bluff-top lots on the coast in a San Mateo County tax default sale. 

In an email to the Review, Jo Chamberlain, an administrative assistant at the Land Trust, reported that the county subsequently removed 23 of the parcels from the sale due to “legal, title or other issues.” She said the Trust still plans on acquiring the remaining five parcels that are in the Venice Tract and along the Pilarcitos Creek riparian area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories