The Coastside Land Trust issued an appeal for donations recently to support its effort to acquire 28 bluff-top lots on the coast in a San Mateo County tax default sale.
In an email to the Review, Jo Chamberlain, an administrative assistant at the Land Trust, reported that the county subsequently removed 23 of the parcels from the sale due to “legal, title or other issues.” She said the Trust still plans on acquiring the remaining five parcels that are in the Venice Tract and along the Pilarcitos Creek riparian area.
According to a post on the Trust’s website, the organization will have the opportunity to purchase the parcels prior to public bidding. The back taxes on all 28 of the parcels originally listed by the county would have been $208,225. Chamberlain did not provide the amount that the five parcels alone would cost.
Any new acquisitions would add to the 437 bluff-top parcels the Land Trust already owns on the coast. The group hopes to protect all of the remaining privately owned parcels along the bluffs on the San Mateo County coast and preserve the prairie and scrub as the natural habitat in the area.
The coastal land is among 81 properties posted by the office of the county treasurer-tax collector in a tax default sale. Bidding on the properties opened on Monday and closes today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.