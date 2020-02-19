So far, this winter has been mild, with little to no rain falling on the Coastside. That is a stark difference from last year, when several weeks of wet weather washed over the area.
While some may breathe a sigh of relief for sunny skies allowing outdoor activities to continue as scheduled, others worry this shortage of precipitation could increase wildfire risk. But experts say a dry January and February doesn’t necessarily mean drought.
Local weather forecaster Jan Null, who is founder of Golden Gate Weather Services, now based in Half Moon Bay, said the Bay Area is currently at about 57 percent of normal rainfall. In 2019, the area had experienced more than 100 percent of its normal rainfall.
“So, we saw almost twice as much rain last year compared to this year,” he said.
That does not mean that it’s time to sound the alarm that the state is headed into another drought. It takes several dry winters in a row to create a drought. Last year’s winter storms filled up the state’s major reservoirs, which will help keep levels normal this summer and fall when the rainy season is over.
The most recent map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a cooperative effort of several government agencies, shows that 9.5 percent of California is considered to be in moderate drought. There is little sign of any significant rain event through the remainder of the month, according to Null. A high-pressure ridge sitting over the Pacific Ocean is holding off any wet weather from entering the Bay Area. Typically, Half Moon Bay records about 5 inches in rainfall for the month of February.
“We’re basically at zero for February,” Null said. “There could be a light drizzle event on the coast, but nothing major.”
The last time there was no rain in February in San Francisco was 1864.
There may still be rain to come in March and April, but those months don’t normally provide much rain.
While the dry weather this winter may not impact the majority of people on a day-to-day basis, farmers and agricultural workers may be hit the hardest, Null said.
The agricultural industry uses about 80 percent of California’s water. The effects of the dry spell will vary from crop to crop.
Half Moon Bay farmer John Muller was busy at work on his tractor on Valentine’s Day, getting ready to plant seeds in the ground. He said he’s concerned about the dry conditions this year.
“We better get some rain soon, otherwise it’s going to be a tough year,” he said. “But this is the nature of this business.”
Coastside County Water District General Manager Mary Rogren said, without rain, the district becomes more reliant on other water sources, which becomes more expensive.
“We would like to have more rain because it allows us to use our local resources, she said.
The lack of rain also raises a flag for firefighters looking ahead to the next wildfire season.
“With the cold and the wind events we’ve had, things are really starting to dry out,” CalFire Division Chief Rich Sampson said.
Sampson recommends that people begin to maintain defensible space around their homes and properties now rather than waiting until summer. Burn bans could come sooner, so it’s important for people to clear the brush away now, he said.
“It’s too early to tell what the wildfire season will look like this year,” he said. “People need to just prepare for the worst and see what happens.”
