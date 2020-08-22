La Hondans prepare for fire and hope for best

Lifelong La Hondan and Fire Brigade member Wade Watkins has a message for neighbors who wisely decamped when ordered to earlier this week as fire inched its way north toward town: “We’re here. We’ve trained for this to the best of our abilities. Trust your firefighters and trust your community.”
Saturday morning, CalFire officials gave their first upbeat report in seven days of battling the CZU August Lightning Complex fire that has scorched 63,000 acres and is merely the third largest fire currently burning in the region. They say favorable weather conditions have allowed 1,157 firefighters on the ground to establish some foothold in the Santa Cruz Mountains. During their regular early morning press conference, CalFire chiefs said they had the fire 5 percent contained and were feeling particularly good about the fire’s northern edge, which has threatened Loma Mar, Pescadero and La Honda.
That does not mean the threat has passed. An evacuation order remains in place for South Coast communities, including La Honda, San Gregorio and Pescadero. Unit Chief Ian Larkin acknowledged the progress, but called the fire “dynamic.” He is also concerned about the potential for more lightning in the forecast in the coming days. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire Bay Area from 5 a.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. on Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting dry lightning and “gusty, erratic, outflow winds” caused by scattered thunderstorms.
A drive along Highway 84, beyond road closures at Highway 1 and Highway 35, reveals just how variable are conditions within a matter of a few miles.
In Woodside, it’s business as usual. Robert’s Market is doing a brisk business and the outdoor tables were mostly full at Buck’s. The usual complement of bicyclists ignored the haze to the west and south and wound through area backroads as if there was no fire.
Alice’s Restaurant, at the intersection of highways 84 and 35 was open, albeit for fewer hours of the day. Some motorcyclists ate at outdoor tables, but employee Shana Orr said the main reason the restaurant has remained open was to feed first responders. There are few other options for miles around.
“We have a fire department right next door,” she said. “There are definitely people coming by.”
She said other diners have contributed to a gift card she swipes whenever a firefighter attempts to pay for a meal. Contributors had loaded more than $500 onto the card by noon Saturday.
The smoke thickened considerably just to the west, in La Honda proper. Steve Kieser and his dog Sparkles were looking at the community bulletin board outside of the La Honda Market, which was closed amid the evacuation.
He was among more than a few local residents who were monitoring the fire but haven’t yet seen fit to evacuate their homes.
“My attitude is I’ll be getting really scared if the new Loma Mar store burns down,” he said. The main problem for now, he said, has been the variability of the smoke in the area.
“Yesterday when I got up it was kind of hazy and ugly, but by yesterday afternoon, it was comfortable,” he said. “Today it’s been this thick all morning. It’s sitting here heavy, I guess.”
With that, Kieser found a seat across Highway 84 in front of a closed Applejack’s bar and spread the newspaper in front of him. Sparkles howled at something unseen.
Meanwhile, Watkins, the firefighter, raced up to the La Honda Fire Brigade headquarters on an ATV. There was a box of donuts at his feet.
He explained that he is currently injured and unable to work the fire line. Nonetheless, after getting his personal things out of harm’s way, he was back to see how he could help. He was born and raised in La Honda and remembers a time when locals felt protected from fire by the climate. No more.
“Every time the fire talk came up, it was, ‘Oh, we’re in the redwoods. Oh, we have the marine layer,’” he said. But Watkins said devastating fires in recent years have changed the feeling of invincibility in La Honda.
“Paradise,” he said in reference to the devastating 2018 fire to the north. “I believe that is the reason we’re taking precautions now.”
Will there come a time when it no longer makes sense to live with the fire danger that appears increasingly a fact of life in the California wildland-urban interface? Watkins paused. Then he recalled what another La Honda resident told him.
“Jim Miller owns the Windmill,” Watkins said noting a local landmark just over his shoulder. “He went across the United States looking (to find) a town like La Honda. Came back because he couldn’t.”
