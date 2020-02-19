When La Honda resident David Strohm called a community-wide meeting to discuss the future of the town’s center, he expected just a few of his neighbors to show up. But by the time the meeting started, 65 people — young and old — were there to share their vision.
“It was beyond expectations,” Strohm said. “Everybody started kind of coming out of the woodwork at the meeting.”
At the Jan. 27 meeting, residents discussed a list of possible ideas to revitalize the town center in light of the recent La Honda Market and La Honda Gardens restaurant closures. They brought up painting murals and reducing the speed limit in the central area to 25 mph to create a town center that is attractive to locals and tourists alike. A main goal is to establish space where people can gather and enjoy one another’s company.
Strohm said he talked to residents who called La Honda a “bedroom community,” where residents commute to and from work and rarely leave home in the evenings. But, to Strohm, that’s not what La Honda is about.
“When the store closed, it basically shuttered the entire downtown,” Strohm said. “There's the post office and that's it. ... That is not my idea of a community.”
He said he put some of the responsibility of the crumbling town center on store owner, Charlie Catania. But after they sat down, Strohm realized that what Catania really needed was help.
So he called the meeting, sending out an email blast to the neighborhood Google group and putting up signs around town to get the word out. When La Honda Elementary School’s principal offered to send an email about the event to parents, Strohm knew his idea might be gaining traction.
“Right there I realized that there was going to be some support here,” Strohm said. “The school realizes that a downtown is important.”
Now that the conversation has begun, Strohm said he is taking a step back and joining his neighbors to make decisions as a united community. As a result of the January meeting, each idea now has its own committee. And at the Feb. 11 meeting, the community got some good news: The La Honda Market has a new owner, who is working to get the store open in the coming weeks.
But Strohm said the new store isn’t the end of the discussion. He said La Hondans plan to work in parallel to build up the central area with businesses that complement, rather than compete with one another. He hopes the town’s rich history and vibrant art scene can be on display.
“If you’re looking for identity, you don’t have to look too far,” Strohm said.
Strohm sees Pescadero as an example of a town that found success in maintaining its local character while attracting tourists — goals that La Hondans share. He hopes the new La Honda town center can similarly welcome new and old faces.
“It’s a quaint little place and it has nice people,” Strohm said. “Maybe that’s all it takes to be a tourist town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.