Paige Briggs

Paige Briggs was a long way from La Honda when a college summer program put her in a South African zoo. The experience furthered her resolve to work with animals.

La Honda residents are no strangers to wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are common, and there are arguably more deer crossing Highway 84 daily than cars. But for two weeks, while 10,500 miles from home, La Honda resident Paige Briggs got a dose of wildlife larger than any she’d encountered before. 

Briggs, a senior studying animal science and management at the University of California, Davis, returned in July from a trip to South Africa where she spent time studying and treating a variety of local animals including tigers, pumas, leopards, and primates. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories