La Honda residents are no strangers to wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are common, and there are arguably more deer crossing Highway 84 daily than cars. But for two weeks, while 10,500 miles from home, La Honda resident Paige Briggs got a dose of wildlife larger than any she’d encountered before.
Briggs, a senior studying animal science and management at the University of California, Davis, returned in July from a trip to South Africa where she spent time studying and treating a variety of local animals including tigers, pumas, leopards, and primates.
“We had two male lions cross right in front of our jeep as they were following two lionesses stalking a huge herd of buffalo,” Briggs said. “So I’ll definitely be going back.”
Briggs, 21, volunteered for the program through Loop Abroad, which organizes opportunities for students around the world with an emphasis on animal science and veterinary programs. Like the college admissions process, Briggs and nearly 30 other UC Davis students were selected based on transcripts, admissions essays and references.
Briggs, who was raised in La Honda and went to St. Francis High School, has been around animals, mostly dogs, for the majority of her life. She credits her mother, with whom she showcased dogs for the American Kennel Club Association, for getting her into the veterinary medicine field. Her family moved from Millbrae to La Honda so they could have more space for their four-legged friends.
“I’ve always been surrounded by animals,” she said. “We had litters of puppies and I’d help my mom take care of them. I’ve always loved animals and medicine.”
As part of her stay at the Lowry Park Zoo, which sits outside Johannesburg, Briggs and the other students would wake at 5 a.m. regularly to help the zookeepers clean enclosures, do meal prep and brainstorm activities. In the afternoons, they had lectures from three international veterinarians on animal anatomy, medical needs in captivity, nutrition, and conservation.
Students also had to complete an “enrichment project,” building objects designed to stimulate the animals mentally and physically. Briggs’ project focused on getting a juvenile cheetah to take advantage of his entire enclosure. She and her team attached a papier-maché ball filled with meat, feathers and banana leaves to a rope about five feet up in the air.
“Eventually he’d knock it down, but he’d have to figure out how to get inside the box,” Briggs said. The zookeepers will be able to use this activity for the cheetah as they see fit and even get the public involved in making the boxes.
She also hitched a ride to Kruger National Park — a four-hour-plus drive away — to see more African wildlife like zebras, African elephants and giraffes. But for Briggs, it was the hands-on practice, not the sightseeing, that made her South Africa trip a huge win. Briggs has been a veterinary assistant since she was 16 and has worked with plenty of vets and animals. Working alongside zookeepers and veterinarians in South Africa and seeing the vast general knowledge required to be successful in the animal medicine field provided applicable experience to her desired profession.
One day, she recalled, she and a vet treated 10 different species. They built a beak brace for a macaw, pinioned the limb of a spoonbill and examined a sedated leopard named Sasha.
“Going from drug calculation to then, for the next hour, we actually had an animal that needs this to be done, it’s not just theoretical anymore,” she said. “The application I was actually able to do was incredible.”
