Coastsiders looking to escape the heat this summer won’t find any relief at a familiar South Coast respite. If it opens at all, the La Honda pool will be closed to nonmembers this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email from Vicki Lynch on behalf of the Cuesta La Honda Guild.
The Guild board came to the decision last week, the email said, and there is no current timeline for the reopening of the pool. Lynch wrote that social distancing as well as other safety protocols will be in place for the limited number of people allowed in.
“When and if the pool opens this summer, it will be open to Guild members only with reservations only, in very small groups and no guests,” Lynch wrote.
For many Coastside residents, the La Honda pool — normally open on weekends — is a staple of summertime fun. The Guild usually allows nonresidents to use the pool, charging $7 for entry or $330 for a season pass.
Randy Vail, a La Honda resident and high school teacher who has served on the Guild’s board in the past, said he wants to make sure Coastsiders know about the rule change so they don’t come to La Honda only to be turned away.
“We have a fair number of people from Half Moon Bay who drive up here and use the pool,” Vail said. “Especially when it’s foggy on the coast but sunny in La Honda.”
Vail said the Guild is still working on finalizing the details of the plans for the pool, but said he hopes it will be open sooner rather than later. He said the Guild is taking county and state regulations — which currently stand in opposition to one another when it comes to pools — into consideration when making the reopening decision.
“Everyone is concerned about liability,” Vail said. “No one wants to be the reason that people get sick.”
