It seems as if everyone in Half Moon Bay knew John Kolbisen. In his 50 years on the Coastside, Kolbisen touched countless lives, from teaching swim lessons and opening La Petite Baleen swim school, to serving on the boards of local organizations.
Kolbisen died on Feb. 16, but not before leaving an enduring mark on the coast.
“The deepest legacy that my dad has left me is love of children and learning,” said Leisl Taner, one of Kolbisen’s three children. “He treated every child like his own.”
Kolbisen moved to the coast in 1972. He taught at El Granada Elementary School, then at Hatch Elementary School. Taner shared that while teaching fifth grade at Hatch, every year his students would put on a full Shakespeare play from memory.
“Can you imagine?” she said. “He was just such an excellent teacher.”
While teaching at Hatch, Kolbisen started the Coastside’s first swim team, the Coastside Clippers. He and his then-wife Irene Madrid built a pool in their backyard and started teaching lessons. He later founded the Mavericks swim program, which continues to thrive.
“They took their teaching and love of children into their own business,” said Taner.
Madrid would teach during the day while Kolbisen was at Hatch, and then he would come home and teach some more.
“What’s very unique about (La Petite Baleen) is that it’s focused on child development,” said Taner. “It’s not like a generic Red Cross type program; it’s specific to how children learn based on where they are in their child development. No one has replaced that still, in my opinion, in the nation.
“It’s about instilling a love of swimming and water,” she said. “Learning to swim is just good for the development of children.”
What started out as lessons in their backyard, expanded to the now four La Petite Swim School locations. Thousands of children have learned to swim because of Kolbisen.
“He opened the door for that,” said Sandy Andreini, who served on the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside board with Kolbisen. “The touch that he had on the community is something that will continue to grow and that will never be lost.”
Along with his contributions to the development of aquatics programs on the coast, Kolbisen was also an avid volunteer. He served on the boards of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation and Friends of Half Moon Bay Parks and Recreation.
“He was always so friendly and had such good energy and spirit,” said Betsy del Fierro, owner of It’s Italia and a fellow Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside board member. “I think that one of the things I value most about John is just that he was so beautifully positive and very clear and direct, and in many ways, a gentle soul. His presence on our board just added a real comfortable, pleasant, calming and inspiring effect.
“He was very courageous,” she said. “He never held back if he had something to say, but it always felt like everybody agreed.”
Del Fierro said Kolbisen was always someone you would see walking around town to the various things he was involved in. He wasn’t one to drive anywhere if he could walk.
“I think he will stand for being a pillar of the value of keeping yourself in shape and having good physical fitness in your life, and he’ll also stand for being an example of a solid community member,” she said. “A person who doesn’t just live here and go to the beach and appreciate coastal living, but a person that makes it happen for everybody else, makes the quality of life higher here by outreach and volunteerism. It’s an asset and joy for everybody to benefit from.”
In his later years, Kolbisen could often be found with friends and family at his cabin up in Arnold, Calif. He and his wife, Jeannine Clark, loved to build things together, recently remodeling their home. They also liked to travel, visiting more than 30 countries together. He leaves behind his wife, his three kids and nine grandchildren.
“He loved children and was an amazing teacher until the day he died,” said Taner. “He was a lover of history, culture and nature.”
“He just liked to experience life,” said Taner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.