Kings Mountain residents donned reflective yellow vests, gloves and masks on Saturday to clean garbage from along Highway 35 — a scenic highway that is too often treated like a common dump. Their leaders were community kids who learned that if they want something done, sometimes they have to do it themselves.
The morning’s work had an air of celebration. It followed a series of phone calls and Zoom meetings that brought the trash problem to the attention of state and county leaders who until then hadn’t seemed particularly interested in the roadside trash.
Following a Dec. 13 virtual town meeting, 10-year-old Aiden Zahedi organized a call with San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley. The supervisor put him in touch with people at Republic Services, which operates the nearby Ox Mountain landfill, and Caltrans representatives. Rumors swirled that other calls made it to higher state offices as well.
Whatever the impetus, the next day Caltrans crews picked up mattresses, tires and construction debris that had littered some road turnouts for months. When the kids said they would finish the job by cleaning up the smaller things along the roadside, Republic provided safety vests and trash bags and waived the dumping fee for the community crew.
Fourteen-year-old Niamh Dawes says that, for her, it started with pizza in the spring, during the first shelter-in-place order. In an email, she said that she and Aiden were looking for ways to improve the community and also bring the town food from the peninsula pizzerias the Zahedi family owns. They sold pizza to raise money for an ongoing cleanup effort and as of Saturday had raised about $1,250.
“Over the years Aiden and I have heard our parents complain about the trash being dumped on Skyline and more recently, due to recent events, Aiden and I decided to take it into our own hands and clean it up,” she wrote.
Those recent events include a particularly macabre find: a body that authorities say was dumped on the side of Highway 35 on Dec. 1.
Aiden’s mother, Susan Payrovi, said that was the last straw for her son.
“He said he didn’t want his little brother to see things like that,” Payrovi said on Saturday as she helped with the cleanup.
Aiden said he’s thankful that Caltrans picked up the bulk of the junk, but he knows the cleanup will have to be an ongoing effort if it’s to be successful.
“This is just the beginning,” he said. The community has discussed the possibility of cameras at the turnouts and “hostile architecture” — benches and other amenities that make the spots most prone to dumping seem too attractive to trash.
“We want to get the law on our side,” he said from the roadside. “We really want to get Caltrans to do it.”
