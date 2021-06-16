After unanimous agreement at last week’s Cabrillo Unified School District board meeting, all four local elementary schools will begin offering a full schedule of longer days for all kindergarteners this fall.
The move comes after district leaders discovered last year that Hatch Elementary and Farallone View Elementary schools were not meeting the state manted 36,000-minute minimum for a full school year, prompting them to look to standardize schedules at all four schools.
After a short transition period this fall, all local kindergarten students will receive the same number of instructional minutes as students in first through third grades.
“Extending the kindergarten day for all kindergarteners in the district is a solid step toward us achieving our goal of increasing instructional hours, extending time on campus for some of our youngest learners in the district, and providing a consistent and unified schedule across our four elementary schools,”
District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge wrote in a letter to parents.
Previously, cohorts of kindergarteners stayed late on alternating days starting after Thanksgiving to phase in the longer day and to allow for smaller class sizes. The new schedule would phase in the longer days at all sites earlier, after parent-teacher conferences take place, to maintain the adjustment
period while standardizing the schedule across school campuses. McPhetridge wrote that he plans to match the longer hours with increased staffing, including support from transitional kindergarten teachers, to maintain small group instruction.
To the CUSD board, creating a schedule that includes more class time and is consistent is especially important to building an educational foundation for younger students and for creating equity among Coastside families.
Some parents submitted comments at last week’s board meeting in support of the extended day, saying inconsistent schedules and shorter days than local preschools were difficult to manage as working parents.
“(Extended day kindergarten would) make it easier for families who sometimes can’t get off of work, don’t have the means, or have to pay someone,” CUSD Board President Lizet Cortes said. “There is a lot of that going on.”
McPhetridge stressed that the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association was a key player in making the extended day schedule happen. CUTA leaders declined to comment on the change and negotiations.
