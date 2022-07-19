Despite the crisp morning chill, Diego Silva cannonballed into the kiddie pool, splashing sudsy water on his teammates. The pool was originally intended for Friday morning’s tug-of-war contest, but Silva and others took to throwing themselves in, between tug-of-war rounds, amid cheers and laughter from their campmates.
“I just love getting wet and having fun,” said Silva.
Friday morning’s tug of war marked one of the final challenges after a week's worth in the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside “Survivor Camp.” It’s modeled after the hit reality television show in which a group of castaways inhabit an island where they are forced to compete against each other in a series of challenges. The camp was imagined several years ago by Caitlen Vreeburg, a previous program director at the club, and continues each summer as one of its most popular activities.
“It was just super successful,” said Sandra Sarabia, camp director and site director. “The kids loved it so we continued to have it and every year it’s really fun.”
The weeklong camp is full of challenges, missions and team-building activities from a fashion show to musical chairs, to the music video competition that caps off the week of competition. There are six tribes, each with 10 members, that compete for points throughout the week.
“A lot of it is we want to see how creative they can be within a time frame,” said Iggy Lira, a camp director, also known during the week as “Jeff Probst,” the television show's host.
The camp rivals the show in many ways, but no one gets voted off; it's all about the team. The judges give out points for energy, creativity and teamwork.
“My favorite part is just having all the kids here competing with their friends, like, ‘Oh, who is going to win this? Is my friend going to win? Am I going to win it?’” said Lira.
What’s unique about the Survivor Camp is that it's not meant to teach anything specific but rather provide a space for campers to work among themselves and be creative.
“There are some camps out there where the whole point is to become the best lacrosse player in the world. Survivor Camp is about helping your team win and there are no individual points,” said Executive Director Jill Jacobson. “I think it’s a really cool introduction to teams in a very supportive way. You can’t hurt your team, you can only help your team.”
At the helm, Jacobson helped the Boys and Girls Club maneuver COVID-19, and, throughout the pandemic, the organization was a stronghold, providing a safe space for students while abiding by restrictions when many didn’t have another conducive learning environment to go to.
“It makes me so happy to be back to this,” she said. “This is our real mission, and it’s not that the rest of that wasn’t important, and I love that we could pivot and support that, but this is just magical, the energy. They’re happy, they’re outside, they’re physically active. It’s incredible.”
The camp’s mission of team-building is especially important this summer, as many of the kids haven’t had experiences on sports teams, or in group projects due to the pandemic.
Diana Cariaga, a judge and member of the club’s program team, said the kids just can’t get enough, often not wanting to leave at the end of the day.
“It’ll be 4:02 and we have to kick them out and they don’t want to leave,” she said. “We’re just one big family here. Competition makes it more exciting, but the most important part is that the kids actually want to be here.”
Each team also has an “idol” or a team animal that is hidden around the camp area. They have all week to find it, but even in their free time the campers are working together, combing the corners of the field and looking to earn their team more points.
“Everyone is included, no one is left behind,” said Sarabia. “It’s very unique because they don’t get this experience often, it’s creative. Everybody’s happy, everybody’s smiling, everybody forgets about being shy, and they really just stand out 100 percent.”
