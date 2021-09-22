Emergency crews searched for a kayaker near Pillar Point on the afternoon of Sept. 15 after someone reported finding a kayak seat, paddle and freshly caught fish washed ashore at Mavericks beach.
But as first responders were looking, the male kayaker called another news agency to report he was safe on land, said Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett.
California State Parks, Coastside Fire Protection District, the U.S. Coast Guard and San Mateo County Harbor Patrol personnel began searching the area around 11 a.m. that day, according to a tweet from Cal Fire. Pruett said it’s standard policy for the Harbor Patrol to look for a possible missing person when gear like a lifejacket, ring buoy or paddle is found on the water, which can indicate someone was there or in distress.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.