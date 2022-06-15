There’s a distinct aesthetic to Jupiter and Main, the home goods store Kevin and Colleen Henney have owned for nearly two years on Half Moon Bay’s Main Street. The wooden shelves crammed with unique home decor give the building a modern urban feel. The Henneys wanted to create another distinct feeling, with a different, slightly more upscale, international flavor, at their new, smaller store, Juno’s Little Mercantile, which opened across the street last week.
“There were things I wanted to buy at Jupiter and Main, but we wanted to keep that brand intact,” Henney said.
On Friday, the Henneys held a private opening for dedicated Jupiter and Main customers to get a first look at Juno’s colorful array of poetry, pillows, candles, creams and cookbooks. The items lean more toward interior design, and there are even books on the subject available for sale.
“It’s like a little sister store,” said Henney. “It’s about half as big, a little more colorful.”
At first glance, the store does brighten Main Street. Clear skies outside lit up the room and displayed ornate books, cutlery, CBD products and more. Though there is a feminine touch, it’s not all meant for women, Henney noted. There are Boy Smells candles, which combine beeswax and coconut.
The Henneys are also excited about the French items on display, though supply-chain issues have stalled two big shipments from Europe. That includes Maison Boissier, a candy spread that started in Paris in 1827. Colleen Henney drew special attention to the books from Paris-based artist Natalie Lete, who works in all manner of illustrations, textiles and paintings.
