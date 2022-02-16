Community members gathered on Monday afternoon at City Hall in Daly City to protest plans by the Jefferson Union High School District to remove a 20-year-old community garden to redevelop the Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood.
The district plans to replace outdated district facilities with faculty and staff apartment housing and will eventually develop the site at Serramonte Boulevard, Campus Drive and Callan Boulevard with six buildings, including one up to 14 stories tall.
The district sees the project as a future revenue stream and plans to include a community garden in the new space. The City Council approved the preliminary plan on Jan. 10, the district said.
Garden supporters said the proposed development will obstruct coastal ridgeline views and damage a ridgeline above the garden that protects a fruit orchard, vegetable plots and native plants from coastal fog and wind. School officials counter that the project will include a new community garden.
"The new Serramonte Del Rey Neighborhood project will double the amount of open space at this site by creating family-friendly public parks that include an ADA-accessible community garden, a central green, a playground and a recreation trail," Toni Presta, superintendent of the Jefferson Union High School District, said in a statement.
