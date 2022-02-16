A Santa Clara County Superior Court judge last week issued a final ruling granting Montara Water and Sanitary District and Granada Community Services District’s summary judgment in their long-standing battle with the city of Half Moon Bay over sewer line expenses. It’s a key step toward ending a 5-year-old legal tussle over the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside intertie pipeline system.
In siding with MWSD and GCSD, the ruling means that Half Moon Bay will be required to pay its share of maintaining the intertie pipeline system, which delivers sewage from MWSD and GCSD customers to a treatment plant in Half Moon Bay. The judge stated that repairs and upgrades to pipeline replacement were not new capital projects under SAM’s Joint Powers Agreement.
“We are pleased to conclude this divisive chapter in SAM’s history,” MWSD Board President Scott Boyd said in a prepared statement. “It is time to get back to work, together as partners, to operate and care for the wastewater system the entire Coastside relies upon.”
The lawsuit has resulted in huge legal fees for all agencies involved. GCSD has spent more than $318,000, and Half Moon Bay has spent more than $700,000, according to public documents. It has also furthered long-simmering animosities that are unlikely to evaporate with the court ruling. The SAM board of directors consists of two representatives from the Half Moon Bay City Council and one each from the Midcoast districts. They have argued about various issues, including who should serve as chair of the board.
The city said its dispute centered around protecting Half Moon Bay ratepayers from unnecessary expenses. The city said its ratepayers will have to pay for nearly 60 percent of the cost of replacing the IPS and any future capital project that does not amount to an expansion of the system. For that reason, the city may appeal the court’s decision.
Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock said the judge’s decision was disappointing and that the city will consider appealing the ruling.
“We think the decision fundamentally misinterprets the facts and the language of the 1970s agreement,” she said. “The city has never sought contribution from Montara and Granada for sewer lines serving areas south of the city, such as Moonridge. But this decision requires city ratepayers, including seniors and low-income residents, to pay an inordinate share to replace a facility that city ratepayers do not use.”
