If you have school-age kids — or just care about the state of education and health on the Coastside — you probably have questions about getting students back to school this fall. This Saturday, we’re assembling a group of stakeholders to talk about your concerns.
At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, the Review is hosting its first-ever Town Hall, focusing on the fall return to school. The meeting will be held over Zoom. To register go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YqPhLaBXRCmkIOzNGBw82Q.
We know that most schools in California will feature remote learning, at least in the beginning, and Coastside public schools are no exception. Parents, teachers and administrators have been meeting for weeks to iron out the details prior to an August return. Many questions remain, including how to integrate students back into classrooms, what to do if someone on campus tests positive for COVID-19 and how to grade work done while sheltering in place.
Our Town Hall will feature Cabrillo Unified School District Chief Business Officer Jesus Contreras, who was among those formulating the district’s back-to-school plan. Local school families, teachers, students and the Children’s Health Council will also be represented.
The Zoom event is free and participants will be able to ask questions of the panel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.