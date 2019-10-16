History buffs will get a chance to witness one of the country’s historic wars up close as the National Civil War Association brings a live-re-enactment to the Coastside.
Set for Veterans Day weekend in November, the historical re-enactment society is bringing its performance to the white salt-box building known as the Johnston House. This is not the first time the association has brought their performance to Half Moon Bay. Longtime Johnston House Foundation board member Jack McHugh was pivotal in launching the first re-enactment in 1995.
“I got involved in the Johnston House about 30 years ago and was reading a book about the Civil War and this just kind of matched,” McHugh said. At the time, the Johnston House was in dire need of repair and the event was used as a fundraiser.
After three years of running the event, McHugh said it became difficult to keep putting it on because of the amount of volunteer effort needed to organize the performance. Now Jack and his wife, Charise, former CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, and current president of the Johnston House Foundation John Ryan are spearheading the event. They hope to raise about $20,000 to be used for needed upkeep and maintenance of the house.
“There is nothing like stepping back in time and seeing exactly how people lived. It’s one thing to see a movie or read a book, but it’s another thing to be right there in the encampment,” Charise McHugh said.
The three-day event will feature actors and actresses dressed as soldiers and their wives and children. Both a Union Army and Confederate camp will be set up on the lawn in front of the Johnston House. Special tours are arranged for eighth-grade students on Friday.
“It’s a good way to teach the horrors of war and why there should not be another war,” Charise McHugh said.
On top of the tours and battle re-enactments, sutlers, or merchants, will be selling clothes, utensils and books from the time period.
“They go from dawn to dusk in sequence and in uniform and play the part as they did then. They do not break character.” Charise McHugh said.
Beyond the Johnston House Foundation, several local nonprofits and businesses are also sponsoring the event.
“Hopefully we will get a turnout this time because it is very interesting walking through the camps,” Jack McHugh said.
Schedule of events:
Nov. 8: student tours set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 9: public hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic battle reenactment at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 10: public hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Victorian-era church service at 8:30 a.m., with a choir and hymn books. Veterans Day memorial service and ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Historic battle reenactment at 1:30 p.m.
Admission: $15, children ages 10-13 and seniors $10, children under 10 free. Tickets are sold at the site on the day of the event. No pets allowed
