There was a dense cloud and a loud blast of the shofar as Moshe received the Torah up on the mountain. It happened over 2,000 years ago, and it happened again on June 5 — this time on Montara Mountain.
It was during the festival of Shavuot when Jews celebrate the receiving of the Torah on Mt. Sinai. The description of what took place the first time can be found in Chapters 19 and 20 of the Book of Exodus. While most Jewish communities heard these chapters chanted from a Torah on Sunday, members of the Coastside Jewish Community re-enacted them on a mountain top overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Rabbi Moshe Heyn, of Half Moon Bay, led a minyan (group of 10) up Montara Mountain for his community’s “first annual Shavuot Climb.”
Rabbi Heyn came to the Coastside from Miami three years ago, after serving a congregation there. “I was drawn to Montara Mountain and the vast undeveloped areas around it,” he said.
The group hiked to the top via the Alta Vista Trail, taking turns carrying the Torah in a backpack. There was, indeed, a dense cloud, and a light rain that morning. As the group listened at the top of the mountain to
Rabbi Heyn reading from the Torah, Kaleb Eisen, a recent bar mitzvah, demonstrated his shofar-blowing skills on cue. And then they all took turns bringing the Torah back down the mountain, both literally and figuratively.
“For us, bringing it down was like a symbol for how we bring Torah into our daily lives,” said Adam Eisen, Kaleb’s father.
“The best part of being up on the mountain,” according to Rabbi Heyn, “was connecting with the archetypal energies around the stories and personalities in the Torah. Being open to them allowed us to experience their magic and transformative potential.”
This is wonderful. So glad that the great traditions of the sacred are being carried on in our area. And even in the rain! As the Celts say, Bessed Be.
