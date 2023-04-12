April is national poetry month, a time to reflect on the cultural impact of writers in the lives of readers. It’s a perfect time to think about the most famous author and poet ever to live on the San Mateo County coast.

Jack London was born Jan. 12, 1876, in what would become known as the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco. He spent the first 20 years of his life in the Bay Area, working as a newspaper boy in the city, an “oyster pirate” out of Oakland, and in a laundry room at the Belmont Military Academy before leaving for Alaska at the age of 21 in search of adventure. London is perhaps best known for “The Call of the Wild” (1903) and “White Fang” (1906), both of which were inspired by his own adventures during the 1890s Klondike gold rush in Alaska.

Tags

(2) comments

Scott

Thank you for this, Adrian, and thanks to the Pacifica Historical Society. Great research and detective work on the part of the Crows and a fascinating dive into peninsula coast history.

Report Add Reply
Steve Hyman

I sold an oceanfront home south of the old Chart House that had a very small old building with wood floor and stone fireplace. The new owner did some research on it and mentioned to me at the time that it belonged once to Jack London. Guess the guy moved around alot.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories