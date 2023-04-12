April is national poetry month, a time to reflect on the cultural impact of writers in the lives of readers. It’s a perfect time to think about the most famous author and poet ever to live on the San Mateo County coast.
Jack London was born Jan. 12, 1876, in what would become known as the South of Market neighborhood of San Francisco. He spent the first 20 years of his life in the Bay Area, working as a newspaper boy in the city, an “oyster pirate” out of Oakland, and in a laundry room at the Belmont Military Academy before leaving for Alaska at the age of 21 in search of adventure. London is perhaps best known for “The Call of the Wild” (1903) and “White Fang” (1906), both of which were inspired by his own adventures during the 1890s Klondike gold rush in Alaska.
But before all that, London lived along the unincorporated coastline of what would eventually come to be known as the city of Pacifica.
The London family's financial hardships drove them toward a transient lifestyle. In 1883 the family moved to San Mateo County and began growing crops in the sandy soil along the coast. This part of history could have easily been forgotten if not for London’s autobiography “John Barleycorn” (1913), which features a chapter detailing a particularly eventful evening that took place during his family's time at their 75-acre potato farm.
In the book’s fourth chapter, London drearily describes his time on the Pacifica coastline as a 7-year-old with few acquaintances. “My family had moved to a ranch on the bleak sad coast of San Mateo County, south of San Francisco,” he wrote “It was a wild, primitive countryside in those days.”
The area was still a rural frontier in 1883, only having been connected to Colma by a dirt road in 1879. London paints the picture of a rough and tumble community of mostly immigrant farmers who worked the land that, only 100 years prior, had been owned by Mexican rancheros.
His story of the area begins with London observing a fight at the Morrisey ranch. “I was the most interested spectator. Maybe I would see that wonderful thing, a man killed,” he wrote. After the fight concludes, London walks to a farmhouse for a dance along with other local youngsters. He describes the path from the Morrisey ranch as a “long, bleak road among the sandhills.” London succumbs to peer pressure at the dance, knocking back enough red wine to send him stumbling into the dark toward his own farmstead. “It was four miles home. Four miles!”
These few lines of "John Barleycorn" contain several valuable clues as to where London’s farmhouse could have been located. The bridge likely crossed over one of the creeks in the area, and four miles from one of those bridges lay the Londons' oceanside homestead. But this alone is not enough to accurately determine its location. For that, Pacificans must dig deeper into the historical record.
Manor and Edgemar are often proposed as likely locations according to archived Tribune articles dating back several decades. Unfortunately, these articles do not cite any sources.
But the newspaper did offer some valuable clues. A Feb. 18, 1976, article headlined “Beachcombings” cites a source close to the author. In 1921, five years after London’s death, his widow, Charmian, wrote that the family farm had been somewhere in the vicinity of Moss Beach located on a “flat sandy loam near the ocean” on a parcel of land owned by the Tobin family. “Loam” is a type of soil composed of sand, silt and small amounts of clay that is often found near the ocean's edge. She never visited the location and relied on old maps as her only reference of the area, but her description proves useful.
An April 24, 1996, article with the headline “Historical Pacifica Map Uncovered” by Loyle Mueller makes note of a steel engraving map from 1869 that details the dwellings and schools from the Golden Gate to Pedro Point. One schoolhouse was identified in the region of what is today the Manor neighborhood, on the north side of Manor Drive and Fremont Street.
Jerry and Deidra Crow of the Pacifica Historical Society know a lot about London’s time in the area.
“The referenced Morrisey ranch was at 308 Monterey Road in what is now Pacific Manor, and factoring in the referenced four-mile hike home … would put their leased farm near the Quarry in what is now Vallemar,” they wrote in an email to the Tribune. The Morrisey ranch building has apparently undergone drastic renovations over the years, but a single clue points to its original inhabitants: barely legible on the exterior chimney the letter M is visible.
Does this location fit London’s own description of the Morrisey ranch having been near a bridge? “It is mostly gone now, but long ago there was a Milagra Creek in what is now Pacific Manor,” the Crows say. If there was indeed a bridge over Milagra Creek, it could very well have been the same one London mentioned in 1883.
The Crows came to this conclusion in collaboration with Paul Azevedo, the late Tribune columnist and local historian. Together they studied an official 1894 San Mateo County map that displays the coastline from Mussel Rock down to what is now the Sharp Park golf course. The names of landowners are legible on the map with one of particular note: R. Tobin. They theorize it must be the same Tobin that Charmian mentioned, the land owner who leased the land to the London family. The two plots of land that bear this name are located in what is today Edgemar as well as the upper Quarry region near Rockaway.
Not everything lines up perfectly. The 1894 map differs from the 1869 one, showing the schoolhouse on a hill above Manor as opposed to being located in the neighborhood itself as the earlier map suggests. But they are shown to be within 1.5 miles of each other, so one can assume that the young London did attend school in the Manor area at one of the two schoolhouses. This would make his trek from the Vallemar-Rockaway area to Manor a reasonable hour-long, four-mile hike on flat land.
London died on Nov. 22, 1916, on the front porch of his Sonoma County ranch. At the time of his death, London, age 40, was suffering from dysentery, late-stage alcoholism, kidney failure and uremia. While London died young, his legacy continues to reverberate throughout the Bay Area and the community of Pacifica, where he is regarded as an integral part of the city's early mythology. He is, to this day, Pacifica’s most celebrated resident.
Thank you for this, Adrian, and thanks to the Pacifica Historical Society. Great research and detective work on the part of the Crows and a fascinating dive into peninsula coast history.
I sold an oceanfront home south of the old Chart House that had a very small old building with wood floor and stone fireplace. The new owner did some research on it and mentioned to me at the time that it belonged once to Jack London. Guess the guy moved around alot.
