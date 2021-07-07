John Ivazes, who was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of starting a grass fire on Pillar Point in October 2020, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor last week.
As part of the plea bargain reached at a pretrial conference on June 29, a San Mateo County judge changed the felony charge to a misdemeanor for Ivazes, a 58-year-old Moss Beach resident. As a condition of the plea, Ivazes was sentenced to one-year probation and nine days in county jail, which he had already served. He was also ordered to not carry any incendiary devices and received a $235 fine.
The case was continued for Aug. 10, when the court will determine restitution.
— August Howell
