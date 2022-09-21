Internment

A small group gathered near the archery range at Sharp Park in Pacifica on Saturday to hear one of the darker chapters of local history — how people of Italian, German and Japanese descent were treated during World War II.

 By August Howell

There are no physical reminders of the old World War II-era internment camp that once existed in Sharp Park, but what it represented, and the pain it caused those once locked inside, was clear during a presentation about the infamous site on Saturday. 

Hosted by the women’s group by Le Donne d'Italia, the session was led by Christina Olivolo. She is a native Pacifican who, like many others who grew up in the area, had no idea this land once held up to 2,500 immigrants of Italian, Japanese and German descent. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

