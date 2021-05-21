The Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee made it official on Friday: There will be no Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival nor an Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July parade in 2021.
In a written statement, the committee called the decision “heartbreaking.” It is the second year in a row that there will be no October weekend festival. While that is disappointing to festival fans across the region, it’s potentially devastating for more than two dozen Coastside nonprofits that count on proceeds from everything from parking to corndogs to power programs all year long.
The release noted that planning for the festival usually takes the better part of a year and that as yet there is “no clear forward guidance or timetable from the state or county on when attendance restrictions will be fully lifted” following months of government-ordered limitations on events in the wake of COVID-19.
Organizers were concerned that spending money on an event in 2021 amid so much uncertainty could simply be a waste of resources.
"There is also a fundamental fiduciary responsibility involved to ensure a rebirth as we look forward to celebrating a spectacular 50th anniversary in 2022 and a better, brighter future,” the release states.
Organizers first suggested publicly that the festival was unlikely in March. At that time, Committee President Cameron Palmer said that he didn’t have much hope for the event this year, given restrictions at the time.
The committee hinted that there may be smaller Coastside events this fall, however. And it does plan on holding the pumpkin weigh-off, although those plans are still in the works.
“In addition to producing this year's weigh-off, the Beautification Committee is now pivoting to exploring alternative ideas to host a series of events and activities for the Coastside community in October and would welcome input, suggestions and volunteers from the community,” the release states. “We’re in the early stages of planning but some of the possibilities include a virtual local artists show from Made On The Coast, scarecrow contest, pumpkin carving, decorating contest and recipe contest for our new book.”
Ridiculous. It’s outside. A certain football stadium in Santa Clara announced today it will be open for business at full capacity on August 14. Same same
So so disappointing. I’m signed up for several concerts, trips and games between now and then. Hard to believe they couldn’t pull this off.
