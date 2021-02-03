UPDATED, 12:05 p.m.: Investigators identified the driver who crashed a white car through a guardrail on the eastbound lanes of Highway 92 as a 23-year-old man from Daly City.
The incident happened on the evening of Feb. 2 but was noticed the next morning around 11:30 a.m. by passersby. The collision occurred just past the intersection with Highway 35, near a wide shoulder.
The white car was overturned and had toppled onto an older wreck, one that occurred about a year ago, according to a tweet by Cal Fire
When the authorities arrived on the scene, they noticed footprints up the hillside but no person associated with the vehicle.
Art Montiel, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said investigators were able to track down the driver using vehicle registration information. The man told officers that he had lost control of his vehicle, which plunged about 200 feet down the embankment. He then climbed back to the edge of the highway and called a friend to pick him up and take him to the hospital. He suffered a mild concussion.
Traffic was temporarily impeded between 11:55 a.m. and 12:36 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.