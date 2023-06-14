Last month insurance giant State Farm announced that it would stop issuing new policies covering homes in California. The move follows several other companies including Allstate, American International Group and Chubb, that also quietly began withdrawing from the California home insurance market last year.

The exodus is yet another sign of the impact climate change will have on the coast, but, for now, new home buyers still have some options.

