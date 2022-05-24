Despite rising costs of labor and resources, the city of Half Moon Bay’s General Fund looks healthy thanks to an increase in expected transient occupancy tax and strong reserves.
Last week the city’s Finance Subcommittee reviewed the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 General Fund budget. The full budget will be presented to the City Council on June 7. Staff said the city’s General Fund operating and capital expenditures will total more than $22 million, while its revenues will be a little more than $21 million. With $3.05 million in capital expenses, the city will use a $1.8 million operations surplus and $1.1 million from its Unassigned Fund Balance to balance the books. With a proposed ending fund balance of $9.9 million, the city plans to have 50 percent operating budget in reserves by the end of the upcoming fiscal year.
“Though our unassigned funds will go down, we’ll still be fully funded going into next year,” said Kenneth Stiles, the city’s senior accountant.
The city’s $21 million in anticipated revenues is a nearly 9 percent increase from the past fiscal year. That’s mostly because of that forecasted $1.5 million increase, or 22 percent hike, in TOT. In July, the tax will be raised from 14 percent to 15 percent of each hotel bill, and city accountants said that could result in $8.7 million this year. Sales and property taxes are also expected to increase by 3 percent each. The city is also planning to receive its second and final $1.5 million payment from the American Rescue Plan Act this year.
About $16.7 million of the $19.2 million in department costs are for salaries and operations. Salaries are expected to total $6.6 million, a 17 percent increase from last year, mostly due to reinstatements and the hiring of two full-time employees and a part-time staff member for the city Public Works Department.
Like all cities and businesses dealing with rapid inflation, Half Moon Bay’s existing contract costs are also rising. Supplies and contracts are expected to rise by $1 million, bringing the total to $10 million. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office contract accounts for $404,000 of the increase. Other increases include the Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services program, Johnston House management, annexation plans, and Community Services Financial Assistance Grant Program contributions. About $200,000 is expected to be grant-funded.
With the growing costs of labor and materials, the bid for upgrading the city’s corporation yard at Stone Pine Road was about $2 million more than budgeted for, Stiles said. Roughly half of those costs were related to the large amount of fencing surrounding the property. Staff say they don’t want to increase the General Fund contribution for this project and may have to transfer funds from other capital projects or trim back the scope of development.
