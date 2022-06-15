The Half Moon Bay City Council last week reviewed and gave feedback on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 city budget. It indicates finances are relatively stable now but forecasts possible recessionary and inflationary pressures down the road.
“Having a balanced budget doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said. “There are a lot of folks working in the background looking at a lot of factors and adjusting throughout the year.”
The city’s total estimated revenue for next fiscal year is $43.5 million, a 5.7 percent increase from last year. The proposed expenditures for the next year total $54.3 million, 4.3 percent more than last year. That’s primarily due to a nearly 9 percent increase in spending from the General Fund and $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city is scheduled to get its second and final delivery of federal money next month.
Between capital and operating expenditures totaling $23.4 million, the General Fund's $2.1 million deficit will be balanced from the Unassigned Fund Balance. By June 30, the city expects its unassigned fund to reach $3.2 million. The adopted budget means the city will have just $364,000 remaining in the unassigned fund, but still $9.5 million in reserves, half of operating expenditures as required.
Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles acknowledged the potential risk of a deficit for the city as inflation is expected to continue for the next several years. The county’s Consumer Price Index rose 7.9 percent from February 2021 to February 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“With inflation, it affects individuals and it also affects us as a city,” Stiles said. “Some of our contracts are tied to CPI or inflation rate, so we are starting to experience rising costs there.”
Contract services are totaling $10 million, a $1 million increase, the result of rising inflation and supply chain issues. Just over half of that increase is for existing contracts. The city is planning to pay the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office $404,000 more for services next year, bringing the total to $4.6 million per year.
The $19.4 million in General Fund expenses is an 8 percent increase from last year. Public safety takes up the majority, 21 percent, of the General Fund’s expenses. Forty-one percent, $8.7 million of the General Fund revenue, is from TOT.
That anticipates a 22 percent increase from last year. Capital improvements are approximately 30 percent of total expenditures, or $16.2 million.
A large part of the increase is due to salaries and benefits going up 17 percent to $6.6 million. The city is hiring two new full-time positions, a community services manager and administrative analyst, as well as a part-time public works intern. The former is part of a new Economic and Community Vitality Division, which is meant to bolster the engagement of businesses and nonprofits. This year the city also rehired three full-time positions that were let go during the early days of the pandemic and a new housing coordinator.
General Fund revenues account for nearly half of all city revenues. The three primary sources are city property tax, sales tax, and TOT from hotels and inns. TOT revenue is doing better than staff anticipated and has been the main driver for city revenue. In 2019, the city took in $6.9 million in transient occupancy taxes. The pandemic hammered that revenue stream. In 2020, the TOT dropped to $3.8 million. The past fiscal year saw it return to $7.2 million.
Now the city is planning that with more tourists paying the increased rate, TOT will generate more than $8 million, a 22 percent increase, this fiscal year. That means the city is banking that all three sources will increase by 13 percent from last year. Some have questioned this line of reasoning with rapid economic inflation and a possible recession.
“This is a snapshot in time,” Stiles said. “And there are budget processes every year to change the trend line.”
