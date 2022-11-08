As the polls closed across California, Coastside voters were anxiously awaiting the fate of a Half Moon Bay City Council seat, who would represent special districts and how a variety of statewide propositions would end.
In the city, it appeared current Mayor Debbie Ruddock was leading in a three-way race to represent District 4, which covers much of the southern section of Half Moon Bay. After the initial votes were reported at 8:10 p.m., Ruddock had 51 percent of the vote to challenger Bill Balson’s 38 and David Eblovi’s 10.
All of the results in this first report were preliminary and accounted for only those votes received by Nov. 4. They are not final.
Four candidates vied for three seats on the Granada Community Services District board. In the early count, Barbara Dye, Jill Grant and Jen Randle were leading, but Allen Smith was within a percentage point.
On the South Coast, voters were deciding whether to allow the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District to authorize $15 million bond sale to fund improvements to school sites. In early voting it appeared to be headed toward passage with more than 63 percent of the vote. The measure requires 55 percent approval to pass. Also in the LHPUSD, four candidates sought two seats on the school board. After the first reporting period, Allen Collins and Veronica Mazariegos-Anastassiou appeared to be comfortably ahead.
Cameron Rolfe and Coastsider Kathryn Slater-Carter were running for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Harbor Commission. Following the first ballot count, Slater-Carter appeared ahead with 58 percent of the vote.
Another important race that will shape governance of the entire Coastside was the race for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. After the first ballots were counted, Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller held a 64-35 advantage over San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan. Both candidates spent substantial time on the coast, wooing voters who sometimes feel apart from bayside concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.