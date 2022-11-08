As the polls closed across California, Coastside voters were anxiously awaiting the fate of a Half Moon Bay City Council seat, who would represent special districts and how a variety of statewide propositions would end.

In the city, it appeared current Mayor Debbie Ruddock was leading in a three-way race to represent District 4, which covers much of the southern section of Half Moon Bay. After the initial votes were reported at 8:10 p.m., Ruddock had 51 percent of the vote to challenger Bill Balson’s 38 and David Eblovi’s 10.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories