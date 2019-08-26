You are the owner of this article.
In Photos: Cougar Color Run

Locals run 5K through blasts of color

image-color run 01
Runners throw colored dust in the air at the start of the Cougar Color Run at Half Moon Bay High School Sunday morning. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Half Moon Bay High School saw an explosion of color Sunday morning as dozens of kids and family members took part in the Cougar Color Run. Participants begin with a clean white t-shirt, but little is left untouched by the end of the race as runners are doused with an array of vibrantly colored dust throughout the untimed 5K around the school.

image_color run 02
Runners finish strong after running a 5K around Half Moon Bay High School. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image_color run 03
Everyone starts the event with a white t-shirt but little remains clean by the end of the race. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image_color run 04
Olivia Perez, left, and Raymi Sharp lay down on the colorful ground after completing the 5K run. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image_color run 05
Families and friends gather a podium after being covered in color. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image_color run 06
A group of friends relax together after completing the color run. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

