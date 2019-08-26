In Photos: Cougar Color Run

Half Moon Bay High School saw an explosion of color Sunday morning as dozens of kids and family members took part in the Cougar Color Run. Participants begin with a clean white t-shirt, but little is left untouched by the end of the race as runners are doused with an array of vibrantly colored dust throughout the untimed 5K around the school.
