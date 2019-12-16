In Photo: Night of Lights

Coastsiders were given a reprieve from the rain on Friday night just in time to celebrate the annual Night of Lights parade down Main Street. The event offers the community a chance to listen to carolers, cheer for friends in the parade, eat holiday treats, buy locally made gifts and play in artificial snow.
Nice photos, especially with the low light.
