In Photo: Night of Lights

Coastsiders were given a reprieve from the rain on Friday night just in time to celebrate the annual Night of Lights parade down Main Street. The event offers the community a chance to listen to carolers, cheer for friends in the parade, eat holiday treats, buy locally made gifts and play in artificial snow. 

