Breaking Story
Updated

In Photo: Napa grower wins weigh-off with California record

  • +10

Napa pumpkin grower Leonardo Urena captured the title and set a new California record at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off with a hefty gourd tipping the scales at 2,175 pounds. He won $15,225 for his troubles. Read more

breaking featured

In Photo: Napa grower wins weigh-off with California record

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Urena wins
Leonardo Urena of Napa captured the title at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off on Monday. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Napa pumpkin grower Leonardo Urena captured the title and set a new California record at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off with a hefty gourd tipping the scales at 2,175 pounds. He won $15,225 for his troubles.

As always, the weigh-off was a truly Coastside event. The Half Moon Bay High School marching band entertained a large crowd at the I.D.E.S. Hall. It was a full morning as events began about 8 a.m. and the final pumpkin was weighed at about 11:20 a.m.

John Muller won for biggest pumpkin on the coast. His weighed 881 pounds. Eric Carlson of Portola Valley won the most beautiful pumpkin for his bright orange orb.

image-big pumpkin 02
Cindy Tobeck rides on her pumpkin while being transported to the scale. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 
image-big pumpkin 03
A whopping Atlantic Giant pumpkin sits in the bed of a truck waiting to be weighed. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image- big pumpkin 05
Judges check the underside of each pumpkin to make sure it qualifies for the competition. This pumpkin was grown upside down and the stem had to be cut for the pumpkin to properly sit on the scale. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-big pumpkin 04
Leonardo Urena from Napa county celebrates after seeing that his pumpkin took the California state record for his 2,175 pound pumpkin. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image- big pumpkin 06
The Half Moon Bay High School marching band keeps the tradition of playing at the pumpkin weigh-off and during the festival parade. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 
image-big pumpkin 07
Coastsiders and tourists gather behind the IDES Hall on Johnston Street to take photos of the giant orange contenders. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 
image-big pumpkin 08
Brant Bordsen tends to his pumpkin behind the IDES Hall. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-big pumpkin 09
The Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off kicks off the start of the Art and Pumpkin Festival. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-big pumpkin 10
The Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off and the Art and Pumpkin Festival has become the town's largest event and grows each year. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments