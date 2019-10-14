In Photo: Napa grower wins weigh-off with California record

Napa pumpkin grower Leonardo Urena captured the title and set a new California record at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off with a hefty gourd tipping the scales at 2,175 pounds. He won $15,225 for his troubles. Read more
1 of 10
Leonardo Urena of Napa captured the title at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off on Monday. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Judges check the underside of each pumpkin to make sure it qualifies for the competition. This pumpkin was grown upside down and the stem had to be cut for the pumpkin to properly sit on the scale. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
Napa pumpkin grower Leonardo Urena captured the title and set a new California record at the Half Moon Bay World Championship Weigh-Off with a hefty gourd tipping the scales at 2,175 pounds. He won $15,225 for his troubles.
As always, the weigh-off was a truly Coastside event. The Half Moon Bay High School marching band entertained a large crowd at the I.D.E.S. Hall. It was a full morning as events began about 8 a.m. and the final pumpkin was weighed at about 11:20 a.m.
John Muller won for biggest pumpkin on the coast. His weighed 881 pounds. Eric Carlson of Portola Valley won the most beautiful pumpkin for his bright orange orb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.