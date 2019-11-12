In Photo: Civil War and the battle of Johnston House

Historical re-enactors from the National Civil War Association gathered at the Johnston House on Saturday and Sunday to partake in a U.S. Civil War recreation. Union and Confederate camps sprawled along the hillside over the weekend, giving Coastsiders a chance to talk with re-enactors about life during the 1860s, tour the Johnston House and witness mock battles.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.