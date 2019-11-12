featured

In Photo: Civil War and the battle of Johnston House

image-civil war 1
Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Historical re-enactors from the National Civil War Association gathered at the Johnston House on Saturday and Sunday to partake in a U.S. Civil War recreation. Union and Confederate camps sprawled along the hillside over the weekend, giving Coastsiders a chance to talk with re-enactors about life during the 1860s, tour the Johnston House and witness mock battles.

image-civil war 2
Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-civil war 3
Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-civil war 4
Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-civil war 5
Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-civil war 6
Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-civil war 7
Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-civil war 8
Kyle Ludowitz / Review

