Breaking Story
Updated

City officials say no power outage planned in HMB

Despite assurances that the power company would improve communication before and during future planned power shutoffs, there was confusion on Tuesday about whether the city of Half Moon Bay would go dark later this week. Read more

featured

In Photo: A pumpkin-spiced good time

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
image-Pumpkin fest 01
Ezra Eisen was crowned the messiest face winner at the pumpkin-pie-eating contest that is a regular hit during the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival over the weekend. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pumpkin fest 02
 Leonardo Urena's 2,175 lbs. pumpkin was admired during the Saturday parade. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pumpkin fest 03
Half Moon Bay coastsiders show their undying love for classic rock. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pumpkin fest 04
Kids dive-in face first during the annual pumpkin pie eating contest. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pumpkin fest 05
Sierra Briggs, left, and Lily Macdonald race to finish their pumpkin pie during the pie eating contest on Saturday afternoon. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 
image-pumpkin fest 06
Half Moon Bay's famous Chamarita sandwiches only come around twice a year - during the Holy Ghost Festival and the weekend of the Pumpkin Festival. Kyle Ludowitz / Review
image-pumpkin fest 07
Sunday's Pumpkin Run was combined with the Half Moon Bay Half Marathon this year. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Recommended for you

Load comments