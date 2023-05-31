“We’re definitely going through all 6,500 pounds of beef.” That’s how I.D.E.S. President Fred Whelen summed up the success of the Portuguese Pentecost
festival weekend as he looked across long rows of full dining tables on Monday afternoon.
Long before the doors to the big hall opened to welcome the community on Sunday morning, a line of more than 100 diners had already gathered outside eagerly awaiting the traditional free lunch of stewed roast beef and bread. Only the coordinated efforts of a small army of I.D.E.S. volunteers enabled the efficient seating and serving of the 700 guests who eventually made their way to the I.D.E.S. grounds on Main Street on Sunday. Another 500 showed up for the second serving on Monday.
By the time people began filing out of the dining room on Monday, exhausted members of the kitchen team took turns dropping into an easy chair behind the hall to take a few minutes of welcome rest. They had earned this break after several days of cooking, seating, serving and pouring for members of the community, all to honor the traditions brought to the Bay Area by Portuguese immigrants more than 150 years ago.
In addition to hosting the Coastside community for lunch, the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. welcomed queens and their attendants along with marching bands from throughout the Bay Area. Visiting groups accompanied Half Moon Bay’s Big Queen Jillian Dybalski and Little Queen Aria Sarmento and their side maids in procession to Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church on Sunday morning. Following Mass, the parade returned to the big hall and joined the community for lunch.
On both Sunday and Monday live auctions led by Roger Pimentel raised funds to
support I.D.E.S. activities. Auctioneer Steve Bowerman's fast talking and relentless prodding of the audience helped create some fevered bidding wars, increasing the amounts received for various donated goods.
Peter Tokofsky is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune covering education, county and state issues affecting the Coastside.
