After several years of planning and design, a draft of the planned Hyatt Place hotel’s environmental impact on Half Moon Bay is now complete and available for public review.

The report, published by Circlepoint, an environmental consulting firm based in Oakland, outlined concerns raised by Half Moon Bay planning commissioners in 2021 that hotel construction would result in several “significant impacts” on the town and nearby residents. Those include blocking and degrading public views, new sources of light and glare, air pollution and encroaching on protected wetlands. The report states that an unavoidable consequence of the building is that it will obstruct views of the Santa Cruz Mountains from Highway 1, and will change the aesthetic of Half Moon Bay’s southern gateway. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

