After several years of planning and design, a draft of the planned Hyatt Place hotel’s environmental impact on Half Moon Bay is now complete and available for public review.
The report, published by Circlepoint, an environmental consulting firm based in Oakland, outlined concerns raised by Half Moon Bay planning commissioners in 2021 that hotel construction would result in several “significant impacts” on the town and nearby residents. Those include blocking and degrading public views, new sources of light and glare, air pollution and encroaching on protected wetlands. The report states that an unavoidable consequence of the building is that it will obstruct views of the Santa Cruz Mountains from Highway 1, and will change the aesthetic of Half Moon Bay’s southern gateway.
In its current form, the proposed Hyatt Place and the surrounding site take up 5 acres with 129 guest rooms. A parking lot for guests and employees is planned along the northern and eastern sides of the site. Nearly 40 percent of the site on the western portion will be maintained as open space, though there will be a bike path through the area.
The development has not been approved, and the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss the project and take public comment on Aug. 9.
Last year, some residents raised concerns that the project violates city code because the building was too large and incompatible with the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Others said the wetland delineation did not accurately describe the true extent of habitat during wet seasons and that the construction would occur within a 100-foot buffer zone around wetlands.
The report outlined two alternative builds. The first is a slimmed-down 66,784- square-foot, 102-room building, a subdivision allowing for future development of up to 16 dwelling units along Seymour Street, and the expansion of the James Ford dealership parking lot. With 27 fewer rooms, the alternative would reduce the hotel’s size and length, preserving views of the hills. This plan could be two main buildings, one three stories and another with two. A third single-story building could house a bike rental shop.
The report also mentions a third alternative for 58 multifamily units in two buildings that is significantly smaller than the proposed design and the first alternative. This plan calls for a parking lot on the east side of the site with 116 parking spaces, half of which would be enclosed within a garage or carport. The auto dealership would be extended south, and housing would be proposed on the north side of Seymour Street, similar to the first alternative.
Because the site has seasonal wetlands on its western boundary, it falls under the guidelines of the California Coastal Commission. The report outlines myriad mitigation measures. For example, prior to construction, a contracted biologist must design a wildlife exclusion fence, and hold a training session for all construction personnel to identify California red-legged frogs and San Francisco garter snakes. To manage wetland conservation, the developer must have an erosion control plan, weed removal, and a design that prevents stormwater runoff, likely with bioretention. The hotel needs to be set back to meet the required 100-foot wetlands buffer.
