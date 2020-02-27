Updated 6:45 p.m.: At about 6:30 p.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol reported Highway 92 had been reopened in both directions following a traffic collision. An hour and half earlier the Sheriff's Office and CHP reported a traffic collision near Lemos Farm on Highway 92.
breaking
Hwy 92 reopened after hour-long closure
- Staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.