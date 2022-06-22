Rainbow-clad locals danced to 1980s music on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in Half Moon Bay.
CoastPride’s second-annual Pride event, co-presented with Fancy Pants Costumes, featured a three-act ’80s music-themed dance show titled “Cool World,” food trucks and a raffle. Proceeds benefited CoastPride, a Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youth, families and adults. The event sold 275 tickets, which ranged from $30-100.
“The core of this show is about joy, hope and love,” announced a recording before the first act of the show. “If you can show up and love yourself and others each day, that expands, that grows, and that can save a life. It saved mine.”
The performers donned neon fishnets, metallic capes, feathered wings and shoulder pads — all costumes from Fancy Pants — as they danced to Madonna, Prince and Bonnie Tyler. One somber number, “I Dreamed a Dream,” was dedicated to Ukraine.
Fancy Pants owner and longtime choreographer and dancer Christopher Childers produced the show. The dancers, local adults trained by Childers and youth company members from Shelly Pack Dance Studio in Princeton, began rehearsals in February.
DJ Meesha, a Las Vegas-based performer, spun ’80s tunes in between acts, and San Francisco-based artist Lubov Ovtchinikova live-painted a massive canvas auctioned at the end of the event. Table Wine sold wine from local LGBTQ-owned vineyards.
After the three acts, attendees took their dancing down Main Street for a Pride parade.
“No one knew there were so many members of the LGBTQ community here until we started putting on these events,” said David Oliphant, founding board member of CoastPride. He’s already looking forward to next year’s event, which he hopes features an even bigger parade down Main Street.
One CoastPride volunteer and Montara resident said she was volunteering in honor of her transgender son and bisexual daughter.
“I wasn’t supportive for many years. It was hard for me,” she said. “I’m volunteering for them and trying to support others now.”
“Visibility is so huge,” Jeanne Vargas, co-founder and vice chair of CoastPride said.
Vargas hopes to use the funds raised to expand the services the center offers youth. Presently, CoastPride conducts school outreach and offers support groups for LGBTQ+ teens and their families, the only such resource offered to LGBTQ+ children and teens in the area.
“Seeing all the school outreach means a lot to me as a parent,” said Kate Haley, of Half Moon Bay. She and her son came decked out in rainbow gear to celebrate Pride Month.
“Pride, to me, means family.”
