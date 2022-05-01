Hundreds of triathletes — a smattering of elite runners, swimmers and cyclists along with many more weekend warriors — descended on the Coastside on Sunday for the return of the Half Moon Bay Triathlon. Every finisher was a winner and, for the most part, participants were wowed by their surroundings on a picture-perfect spring day.
Race Director Ryan Coelho said about 800 people took part in the event, which was a regular on the calendar before the pandemic. It began shortly after sun-up and was all over except for the celebratory partying by 10:30 a.m. The swim was staged south of the boat launch at Pillar Point Harbor. From there racers transitioned to biking along Highway 1 and then running on the Coastal Trail. Traffic was heavy on Highway 1 early Sunday morning as authorities maintained a safe biking course, but the road was never closed.
Most racers had their own particular demons along the way; for many, the hardest part was the swim portion. Race organizers shortened the swim course due to lower than anticipated water temperature.
“The hardest part for me was transitioning after the swim,” said Cody Harper, who traveled from New Mexico for the event.
Mike Kiedel of Redwood City comes from a swim background. He said the run was the hardest part for him. He was pleased to finish with a time in the range he expected on a course he’s conquered before. What keeps him coming back?
“Beautiful setting… convenience,” he said. “I just have to come over the hill.”
Many participants came as part of a local club. There were about 20 members of the Stanford triathlon club who finished the course, including Australian Ben Hoskins, who won the elite division of the race.
The race had been delayed several weeks due to the unanticipated start of salmon season in early April.
