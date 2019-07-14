Jutka Enochs said she was welcomed to the United States when she arrived as a refugee at the age of 6.
Carrying a sign that read “No concentration camps in our county,” the La Honda resident said the current conditions migrants face at the U.S. border bother her. Enochs was one of more than 200 people who congregated in Mac Dutra Plaza on Friday night for a vigil to protest immigrant detention conditions. The Half Moon Bay action was one of more than 750 concurrent vigils held worldwide on Friday night, called “Lights for Liberty.”
“We have an immigrant community and so it’s important to demonstrate support,” said organizer Kate Amoo-Gottfried, a Half Moon Bay resident. She added that she saw a friend post about Light for Liberty on Facebook and knew that she needed to organize a local protest.
Bay Area Border Relief, ALAS, the Latino Council of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Advocacy and the local Immigration Action Group sponsored the event, which featured bilingual speakers, posters and informational handouts about detention centers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.
City Councilmembers Debbie Ruddock and Robert Brownstone threw their support behind the immigrant community and criticized what Ruddock called a “depraved” federal immigration policy.
“People might disagree on the niceties of immigration policy, but we can all agree on one thing: that there’s no place in this country for that kind of cruelty and wickedness,” she said. Brownstone, wearing a black “Make Racism Wrong Again” baseball cap, encouraged residents to stand up for one another by interceding on each other’s behalf.
Speakers noted that President Donald Trump has ordered ICE raids to begin this weekend and asked that community members inform themselves on what to do if raids take place in Half Moon Bay.
Some described challenges members of the immigrant community experience getting adequate health care or finding a place to live.
Patti Ramirez, an ALAS board member, described detention conditions on behalf of director Belinda Arriaga, who traveled to the border this week with U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. Ramirez called the conditions “inhumane,” and asked the community to continue to show support.
“We can’t look backward,” she said via translator Alice Linseier. “We have to look forward and continue together so that we can f
Over the years I've learned a few things about how these feel- good gatherings work. First, they attract people with no stake in the issue. Second, they safely occur at least 500 or more miles from where the action is. And, third, the common denominator is ignorance.
The arrests are aimed at seriously criminal aliens who have victimized people and then ignored court deportation orders. Thank you ICE for removing dangerous predators from our society. HMB officials who were at the rally condemning these deportations are setting up our citizens for more harm. They should resign or be thrown out of office next election and even personally sued if tangibly found to be interfering with the removal of criminals.
" HMB officials who were at the rally condemning these deportations are setting up our citizens for more harm." Wow. Just stating their opinions sets us up for harm? Maybe they should go back to the despicable countries their parents emigrated from? Are you sure everybody on that list has victimized people? My understanding is that most of them have families and are good people who have been issued final deportation orders. Not rapists, thugs, nor sub human. Does Ruddock get some mercy for opposing making HMB a sanctuary? Can free speech tangibly be found to interfere with the deportation of humans?
Funny, how there never seem to be any rebuttals mentioned at these feel-good gatherings!
Hispanics should remember that Ruddock argued against making HMB a sanctuary city because it might attract Federal Ire. Then she advocated to let Farmer John grow pot despite Hispanic angst over inviting Federal Ire. She played the inverse race card: -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMya1c6PgM8 And if Hispanics want to know just how much embedded racism exists on the part of some Council Members watch how Penrose reacts when she insults those who oppose and then pitches a fit when they decline to sit still for the insults -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rPGf7iBBBI Funny does not begin to describe the hypocrisy. Ruddock claims the Latino power structure has the backs of Latinos, (pretty much a Trumpian argument against immigration), and Penrose accuses Hispanic of using fear based emotional arguments. I don't think either has a clue as to how condescending they are toward Coastsiders with Hispanic heritage. We have a Hispanic on the Planning commission. Does he look out for Latino interests? We have a Jew on the Planning commission. Does he have the back of Considers with Jewish heritage? We have woman Planning commissioner. Does she protect female interests? Should I be comforted by the fact their are at least two white and maybe Christian males watching my back? Question for Ruddock. Where were you when Obama was so aggressively deporting humans that he was known as the Deporter in Chief?
"Funny, how there never seem to be any rebuttals mentioned at these feel-good gatherings!" Watch a Trump rally and you will see that Kiosk is on to something.
I will tell you as an eyewitness: The Left wing "rebuttal" to the 2016 San Jose Trump rally was an orchestrated physical assault on peaceful and obviously unarmed citizens leaving the building. While citizens trying to make it to the safety of their cars were funnelled through a gauntlet of threatening protesters as the corrupt Hillary-affiliated police chief ordered his men to stand down. The cops stood there and watched while the bused-in thugs freely assaulted innocent people. Burly men were grabbing women, trapping and assaulting women against buildings, pelting people with eggs. Thugs ran down and tackled frightened kids to the ground. They clubbed men in the head while the dirty cops stood by and watched victims bleed. People stuck in the parking garage were subjected to thugs breaking in through car windows and grabbing at them or their belongings. I will never forget the gut fear, for my friends' and my own safety. THAT IS THE LEFT. THAT IS NOT AMERICA. San Jose is in court being sued big time and rightfully so.
"THAT IS THE LEFT." Your ignorant bigotry is as stupid as that of people who point to Charlottsville or Oklahoma City and declare "THAT IS THE RIGHT". Just as stupid and ignorant as are assertions that Alex Jones represents the Right. Hillary Affiliated police chief? Dirty cops? My God uffish. Your hatred must keep you warm at night.
If you showed up with an American flag or MAGA hat you'd have to worry about your safety, ala San Jose Trump rally 2016. Free speech and peaceful assembly are now for the Left only as they famously shut down opposing views-- from labeling you "racist," to grossly slanted journalism, to frequent outright violence, to weaponizing the IRS and FBI, to manipulating #of views on Facebook, Twitter and Google, to interfering with and spying on campaigns, to harassing a duly elected President. Sure, not every left-sider applauds abusive tactics but when do they speak up against it? They don't. Whether out of fear of backlash or whatever, they don't. It's terrible.
We sell cactus at a major California swap meet. Over the 4th of July holiday we gave away more than 1000 American stick flags, all the while playing patriotic music. Grand Old Flag, Semper Fidelis, Stars and Stripes Forever andothers. I had the HISPANIC kids AND THEIR PARENTS waving the flags while marching to the music! BTW, I have been wearing my MAGA hat for 3 years with OVERWHELMINGLY positive comments throughout California from the Oregon border to Mexico including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Mateo County and Half Moon Bay! Instead of giving free publicity to these gatherings that only serve to further the goals of political activists, HAlf Moon Bay could do much better by following my example: HAND OUT 4x6 stick flags to EVERY visitor to the Coastside. Happy belated 4th of July!
Thank you kiosk for making it clear that wearing a MAGA hat is not a death sentience. It is so fashionable these days to claim victimization. The Right is abused. The Left is vilified. Hardly anybody sees shades. My Step Dad is a Trump supporter big time. I love the guy. We aren't enemies. We can discuss politics. His neighbor is a Muslim. They both root for the Vikings and hate the lady that owns the land behind their back yards. I don't get why folks say the Left is this and the Right is that and that it's either or.
John maybe you should go to a nice little flea market, buy some cactus and get a flag instead of calling people names here who report the organized physical abuse at large events that you don't want to hear about. I'm happy that those Hispanic kids like the flag. Being Hispanic isn't a problem. Being illegal is, and those folks come from all races and cultures.
"Free speech and peaceful assembly are now for the Left only as they famously shut down opposing views:" Come uffish. you are better than that. Have you ever heard of Greensboro? https://www.greensboro.com/gallery/greensboro-massacre-short-documentary/youtube_aca1fa6e-a319-11e4-9028-cf87ff766f52.html Do you think you can Google up more examples of Far Left Violence than I can of Far Right Violence? Do you not find calls for fairness on Facebook and Google to be as ignorant as when Democrats were talking about the Fairness Doctrine and Talk Radio? " Sure, not every left-sider applauds abusive tactics..." Really? I am a Left Sider, sort of. What do you assume about me? "...but when do they speak up against it?" Sigh.
