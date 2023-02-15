California Terra Garden

San Mateo County officials say they will act to end the kind of housing arrangements that persisted at California Terra Garden leading up to the Jan. 23 shootings.

 Photo courtesy Ray Mueller

San Mateo County officials say California Terra Garden, one of the sites of the two shootings that left seven dead last month, was not permitted for farmworker or employee housing. Yet some of the victims killed lived on the property. 

San Mateo County’s Environmental Health Services Department permits and inspects certain types of housing, including employee housing, through an annual program that requires facilities first meet local codes and standards for habitability. The department’s policy states that all multi-unit rental properties — defined as four or more units — pay an annual fee to cover routine inspections. Single-family dwellings, duplexes and triplexes are inspected on a complaint-only basis. The county’s website includes forms for tenants to use for a variety of complaints or code violations in rental properties, motels, mobile home parks and employee housing. Farmworker housing is considered employee housing by the county, according to the county Communications Officer Preston Merchant. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

