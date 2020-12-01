  1. Home
Here is what we know of a proposal to turn the Coastside Inn into short-term housing for those experiencing homelessness.

What will the hotel be used for?

The converted hotel will meet the immediate need of providing temporary shelter and on-site support services to individuals experiencing homelessness, who are at-risk of contracting COVID-19, county officials say. The goal is to prevent exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic and to provide short-term accommodations while people find more permanent housing.

Who will occupy the shelter?

The program is for the county’s homeless. San Mateo County officials said it would prioritize individuals living on the Coastside. This is not for homeless people with COVID-19; the county has separate quarantine facilities for positive cases. However, at the Nov. 19 special City Council meeting, there was talk about possibly opening up the criteria to families and essential workers, such as farmworkers, who are at-risk of COVID-19 but are unable to quarantine at home.

What happens after the pandemic?

The hotel will continue to house people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelesness.

Why now?

During the pandemic, emergency federal funding was allocated for these types of acquisitions. That funding, through the CARES Act, is set to expire on Dec. 30. Additionally, the proposed purchase fits with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vision for Project Homekey, a statewide project to purchase properties and convert them into housing for the homeless.

 What is “transitional housing?”

Transitional housing programs offer temporary shelter as well as a “wraparound” social services that help someone move on to more permanent housing. These services can include employment support, specialized health care, emotional counseling and substance abuse rehabilitation.

What services will be provided?

Each person will get a room of their own, officials say. Case managers will be available 24/7. Some of the basic social services, like regular meals and support groups, will likely be provided on-site. Case managers will coordinate transportation for more specialized services only available on the Peninsula.

Who will provide these services?

The county will oversee the program, however day-to-day case management will be contracted out through a bidding process. City officials will be involved in reviewing the Request for Qualifications and will provide input on candidate vendors.

What’s next?

The final decision will be made by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 8 meeting, just in time for the Dec. 30 deadline.

— Vanessa Ochavillo

