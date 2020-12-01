Here is what we know of a proposal to turn the Coastside Inn into short-term housing for those experiencing homelessness.
What will the hotel be used for?
The converted hotel will meet the immediate need of providing temporary shelter and on-site support services to individuals experiencing homelessness, who are at-risk of contracting COVID-19, county officials say. The goal is to prevent exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic and to provide short-term accommodations while people find more permanent housing.
Who will occupy the shelter?
The program is for the county’s homeless. San Mateo County officials said it would prioritize individuals living on the Coastside. This is not for homeless people with COVID-19; the county has separate quarantine facilities for positive cases. However, at the Nov. 19 special City Council meeting, there was talk about possibly opening up the criteria to families and essential workers, such as farmworkers, who are at-risk of COVID-19 but are unable to quarantine at home.
What happens after the pandemic?
The hotel will continue to house people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelesness.
Why now?
During the pandemic, emergency federal funding was allocated for these types of acquisitions. That funding, through the CARES Act, is set to expire on Dec. 30. Additionally, the proposed purchase fits with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vision for Project Homekey, a statewide project to purchase properties and convert them into housing for the homeless.
What is “transitional housing?”
Transitional housing programs offer temporary shelter as well as a “wraparound” social services that help someone move on to more permanent housing. These services can include employment support, specialized health care, emotional counseling and substance abuse rehabilitation.
What services will be provided?
Each person will get a room of their own, officials say. Case managers will be available 24/7. Some of the basic social services, like regular meals and support groups, will likely be provided on-site. Case managers will coordinate transportation for more specialized services only available on the Peninsula.
Who will provide these services?
The county will oversee the program, however day-to-day case management will be contracted out through a bidding process. City officials will be involved in reviewing the Request for Qualifications and will provide input on candidate vendors.
What’s next?
The final decision will be made by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 8 meeting, just in time for the Dec. 30 deadline.
— Vanessa Ochavillo
The county is shoving this down our throats of their own admission. They will loose millions otherwise! Half Moon Bay must have been quickly assessed as the weakest link of resistance. Mr Hornsley lives in Emarald Hills (not a local resident, not personally effected by the consequences of his actions on this community) and is the county supervisor. Millions at stake! A hotel for purchase by an owner who may have interests in an alternate projects in the area. A vulnerable community! ... And this community theater to help people vent and feel like at least they express their views and get their two cents in. All for something that was calculated and predetermined a couple weeks ago. We're over the hill and out of sight, maybe in their view, the least impact on the county overall. And the county-gets-their- millions!
One simple question goes unanswered.
Do we have a choice? Seems to me that we do not.
The City absolutely did not have a choice, only input and a public forum last night to answer questions. Meeting link is posted on YouTube Agenda Item 3A begins at approximately 5 minutes 57 seconds in if you want to skip right to it-
https://youtu.be/jopu4Uhe2N0
The meeting was long. There were over 200 listeners on the zoom meeting. Not all had public comments but there was an on-line poll with over 1,830 signatures against having a local hotel converted to a homeless shelter, that was posted on NextDoor. I had a list of many unanswered questions, but they waited until the end and “cherry picked” through to answer the easy ones. It was obvious, as John Ullom mentioned, that the City doesn’t have a choice. They were rather stone-faced. (They had wanted it to be for only the Coastside Homeless, But no the County can fill those rooms as people cycle through programs and move to permanent housing, or get kicked out for not following the house rules) Now, the City Council members are getting a taste of how it feels to live on the MidCoast and “think” you’re in charge of your “Destiny” only to have the County muscle in and approve some thing you may object to. It didn’t look to me that they liked the taste very much! As the meeting wrapped up, all they could do is try to get some promises and $$$ out of the County to make them whole in lost revenue. There was no vote to approve.
It is clear that they will lose the property tax revenue if the County buys it, but no one answered my question about if the County is Exempt from paying the other property tax assessments such as the two school bonds for the community college district ($644 annually) and CUSD $2,706.96, and the $150 parcel tax, the sewer charges - a loss of roughly $18K per year, CFPD $105 per year plus other smaller special charges for Storm Fees, Mosquito Assessment, Measure AA, & Midpen Open Space. But, the total tax bill for 2030-2021 is no small chunk of change $52,467.84. So maybe they did not want to answer. If the County is exempt from paying the property taxes post-purchase, the Schools, Fire and Sewer will also lose out! But, they glossed over that. Also, why weren’t the Strawflower merchants and Main Street small businesses made aware? Only The HMB Feed& Fuel voiced concerned on the call, because they are already experiencing the loiterers, trash , feces and thefts. CVS losses include mainly liquor and flashlights, attributed to homeless thefts. But that didn’t seem to be of concern to the County. Also, many asked why they are not allowing any families to stay in their hotel, if homeless, and l asked why they are not addressing Vehicle dwellers, a homeless population that by their own 2019 homeless counts out-numbers (484 RV’s/184cars) the tent encampments and street campers (66/157)who are homeless?? CRICKETS.
Last November Strawflower Center had a death in one of the RV’s. (City considers options for RV Parking article in Nov 2029 HMBReview) NADA! Even with 4-5 County Guys on the Zoom Meeting, many questions went unanswered. Maybe it’s because they don’t know the answers or perhaps it’s....Because “We” don’t have a choice!
