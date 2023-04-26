The city of Half Moon Bay is asking for input on a plan that will determine the scope of housing in the city for the next eight years.

The draft of the city’s Cycle 6 Housing Element was released last week, and residents have until May 16 to review and comment on the document. The 411-page document details the nuances of Half Moon Bay’s housing policies and is available online at hmbcity.com/housingelement. The Housing Sites Inventory can be found on page C-3 while key takeaways are on E-16.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

